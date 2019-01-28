Agrochemicals Market to Witness Huge Demand Surge by 2023 Globally | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global agrochemicals market is set to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In order to increase agricultural production in quality and quantity, the agriculture sector finds the significant use of agrochemicals. Fertilizers and pesticides are classified as components of agrochemicals market, which are further categorized according to their purpose, nature and use.

The market is projected to witness a significant rise in world population by 2023 that will create a tremendous demand for food. To sustain the massive demands, emerging economies will have to raise the food production resulting into more yield. In order to serve this purpose, farmers will double the use of agrochemicals in some or the other form. On a commercial level, marketing activities seem to quadruple depending on socio-economic and socio-political policies in respective countries.

Agrochemicals market is driven by growing awareness among farming communities in the developing nations coupled with pursuit of innovative farming practices. Rise in population and food demands are moreover supplementing the market growth during the forecast period. Cultivation of perennial and seasonal crops are more likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is bifurcated as fertilizer agrochemicals and pesticide agrochemicals. Pesticide segment entails organophosphates, neonicotinoids, organophosphates and pyrethoids. Fertilizer segment comprises nitrogenous, phosphatic and potassic. Agrochemicals market is categorized into crop type such as oilseeds, cereals and grains, pulses, plantation crops, fruits, vegetables and hydroponics.

Geographical segmentation for the market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Europe accounts for a significant market share in the global scenario due to stringent policies and regulatory framework for using agrochemicals in the agriculture sector.

Asia-Pacific regions are more likely to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period due to vast presence of agricultural infrastructure, favourable climatic conditions and agricultural practices at large. Use of agrochemicals for improving per hectare yield by modern techniques of cultivation is more likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. North America regions are likely to witness a highly moderate growth owing to stringent policies and approvals for organic pesticides and fertilizers for crop production.

The key players profiled in the agrochemicals market report are Sumitomo Chemical, Dow Agrosciences LLC, BASF SE, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd, Agrium Inc, Mosiac Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemour & Company, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Yara International ASA, Monsanto Company, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Potash Corp, and SAS Inc.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Agrochemicals in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )



Global Agrochemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Syngenta Bayer Crop Science BASF Dow Agro Sciences Monsanto DuPont Adama Nufarm FMC Sumitomo Chemical UPL (Formerlay United Phosphorus) Arysta Lifescience Wynca Chemical Kumiai Chemical Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Herbicide Fungicide Insecticide Plant Growth Regulator Other



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Agrochemicals for each application, including Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Turfs & Ornamentals Other



