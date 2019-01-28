The "The New EU Animal Health Legislation for Veterinary Medicinal Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the new legislation Regulation (EU) 2019/6 and will address the changes and implications to the industry including marketing authorisations, submissions and dossiers.
The new EU animal health legislation (EU Regulation 2019/6) for veterinary medicinal products will have massive implications for all animal health companies operating in, or wanting to operate in the EU. This seminar will provide essential insight into these revolutionary changes and enable participants to plan their regulatory strategies going forward.
The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the legislative changes and will address the new issues, marketing authorisation (MA) submissions and dossiers. Data protection and routes to market will be discussed, as will post-marketing measures and variations. The implications on supply and use, off-label use and inspection controls will also be addressed.
Benefits of attending:
- Be prepared for the revolutionary changes to the EU legislation
- Gain essential guidance on the implications of the changes
- Understand how this will affect you and your company
- Be aware of the opportunities the changes will create
- Comply with data protection and routes to market
- Understand the post-market measures
- Hear the implications on variations
- Plan for the impact on supply and use
Agenda
Programme Day 1
- Welcome introduction
- Overview of the new regulation
- Scope, general provisions and rules
- General rules
- Data protection routes to market
- Post-marketing measures
- Variations
- Discussion
Programme Day 2
- Limited MAs, referrals, homeopathy, manufacturing
- Supply and use
- Off-label use
- Various
- Inspections controls
- Regulatory network
- Discussion
