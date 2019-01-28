The "The New EU Animal Health Legislation for Veterinary Medicinal Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the new legislation Regulation (EU) 2019/6 and will address the changes and implications to the industry including marketing authorisations, submissions and dossiers.

The new EU animal health legislation (EU Regulation 2019/6) for veterinary medicinal products will have massive implications for all animal health companies operating in, or wanting to operate in the EU. This seminar will provide essential insight into these revolutionary changes and enable participants to plan their regulatory strategies going forward.

The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the legislative changes and will address the new issues, marketing authorisation (MA) submissions and dossiers. Data protection and routes to market will be discussed, as will post-marketing measures and variations. The implications on supply and use, off-label use and inspection controls will also be addressed.

Benefits of attending:

Be prepared for the revolutionary changes to the EU legislation

Gain essential guidance on the implications of the changes

Understand how this will affect you and your company

Be aware of the opportunities the changes will create

Comply with data protection and routes to market

Understand the post-market measures

Hear the implications on variations

Plan for the impact on supply and use

Agenda

Programme Day 1

Welcome introduction

Overview of the new regulation

Scope, general provisions and rules

General rules

Data protection routes to market

Post-marketing measures

Variations

Discussion

Programme Day 2

Limited MAs, referrals, homeopathy, manufacturing

Supply and use

Off-label use

Various

Inspections controls

Regulatory network

Discussion

