Grain Mill Product Market Growth Fueled by Increasing Demand and Enhanced Application Scope: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global grain mill product market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The grain mill is a mechanical device used for grinding cereals/pulses. It breaks the solid materials into smaller pieces by cutting, grinding, or crushing. The products that are milled comprises wheat, maize, and others. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of grain mill product market are the growing demand for non-gelatinized flour, enhancement in technology, the rising acceptance of dry technology among flour millers across the globe, and the rising importance of wet milling technology. However, the fluctuating cost of raw material may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Grain mill product market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Oilseeds, cereal grains, pulses, pseudo cereal grains, and other product types could be explored in a market in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like home use, commercial use, and others could be explored in grain mill product in the forecast period. Grain mill product market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Europe may account for the substantial market share of grain mill product and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising demand for bakery and bread products and increasing awareness regarding gluten-free food. North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the growing population in the region, the high demand for fast food, and the rising disposable income. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of grain mill product in the region.

The key players of grain mill product market are Ardent Mills, Fazer Group, ConAgra, Grain Millers, King Arthur Flour, and Goodman Fielder. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

This publication enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for grain mill products. The publication provides the market size, growth and forecasts at the global level as well as for the following countries:

Albania, Angola, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States

The market data covers the years 2010-2021. The major questions answered in this comprehensive publication include:

What is the global market size for grain mill products?

What is the grain mill product market size in different countries around the world?

Are the markets growing or decreasing?

How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?

How are different product groups developing?

How are the markets forecast to develop in the future?

The market information includes the total market size for grain mill products as well as the market size and trends for the following kinds of products:

Broken rice

Husked brown rice

Semi-milled/wholly milled rice

Maize (corn) flour

Wheat and meslin flour

Other cereal flours

Maize (corn) meal and groats

Wheat meal

Other cereal meal and groats

Other worked cereal grains

Meal and flour of legumes, citrus, nuts, roots and tubers

Other grain mill products

