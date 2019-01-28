Dental Consumables Market to Reach $55.58 Billion, Globally, by 2023 at 5.2% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, growingincidenceof dental disorders, and rising trend of dental tourism in developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the global dental consumables market

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dental Consumables Market by Product [Dental Implants (Root Form Dental Implants and Plate Form Dental Implants), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics (Endodontic Files, Obturators, and Permanent Endodontic Sealers), Orthodontics (Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, and Ligatures), Periodontics (Dental Sutures and Dental Hemostats), Retail Dental Care Essentials (Specialized Dental Pastes, Dental Brushes, Dental Wash Solutions, Whitening Agents, and Dental Floss), and Other Dental Consumables (Dental Splints, Dental Sealants, Dental Burs, Dental Impression Materials, Dental Disposables, Bonding Agents, Patient Bibs, and Aspirator Tubes & Saliva Ejectors)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides detailed analyses of the top winning strategies, market share & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, key market segments, and competitive landscape. As per the report, the global dental consumables market was pegged at $41.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $55.58 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2023.

High prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population, surge in dental tourism across emerging economies, and increase in demand for minimally invasive dental procedures drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, increase in awareness about oral hygiene supplements the market growth. However, high cost of dental products along with very limited reimbursement hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Retail dental care essentialssegment to retainlargest share through 2023

The retail dental care essentials segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue. This is attributed to the surge in awareness programs for oral health & hygiene launched by major players & government organizations. However, the periodontics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of novel technologies and rise in incidence of periodontal diseases. The other segments analyzed in the report include dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, and orthodontics.

Asia-Pacific region to manifest fastest growth by 2023

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2023, owing to rise in awareness regarding dental disorders, surge in geriatric population, improved accessibility to medical services, and increase in product availability. However, Europe held the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to increase in the number of dental restoration cases due to high incidence of dental disorders in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Torchbearers of the market

The major market players analyzed in the report include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

