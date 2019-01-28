Berlin (ots) - True to the motto 'The Future of Made in Europe', the Vodafone Institute will assemble international business executives, tech start-up founders, scientists in Berlin on 19 February. They will be joined by experts from the digital scene and civil society to discuss their vision for a digital Europe.



With the Digitising Europe Summit, the Vodafone Institute for Society and Communications, the European think tank of the Vodafone Group, aims to provide a platform in the run-up to the European elections to debate the opportunities and challenges of digitisation for business, society and politics.



Chancellor Angela Merkel will open the Summit with a political keynote address. 350 guests from politics, business, science and civil society are invited. The speakers will include:



Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group Plc. Philippe Donnet, Managing Director & Group CEO, Generali Tom Enders, CEO, Airbus SE Prof. Luciano Floridi, Professor for Philosophy und Ethics, University of Oxford Prof. Sami Haddadin, Munich School of Robotics and Machine Intelligence Reiner Hoffmann, President, German Trade Union Confederation Alex Karp, Co-Founder & CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc. Prof. Dennis J. Snower, Ph.D., President, Global Solutions Initiative Prof. Dr. Andreas Schleicher, OECD, Head of Directorate of Education and Skills Margarethe Schramböck, Austrian Minister for Economy and Digitisation



The Vodafone Institute organizes the Digitising Europe Summit together with renowned partners from its international network, including United Europe e.V., the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, and Deutsche Welle as official media partner.



To learn more visit the official conference website at www.digitising-europe.com.



