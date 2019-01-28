Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction. _ *MegaFon successfully places bonds * *Moscow, Russian Federation (28 January 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that it has successfully closed the order book for its BO-001P-05 series exchange bonds (the "Bonds") with a coupon of 8.55% per annum.* The total amount of Bonds placed was RUB 20 bn. The nominal value of a bond is RUB 1,000 and the placement price was 100% of the nominal value. The new bond issue has a term of 3 years with no embedded put options. The final interest rate for the Bonds was determined via the book building process and set at 8.55% per annum. Under the terms of the Bonds issue, interest will be paid semiannually. «We highly appreciate the support given by the investment community to the new issue of MegaFon bonds, given the current conditions of high volatility in the financial markets, and their confidence in the Company's strategy and business model», - MegaFon General Director Gevork Vermishyan commented. The Bonds were offered under MegaFon's exchange bonds programme (4-00822-J-001P-02E) which was admitted to trading on 20 April 2016, as previously announced on the Company's website: http://corp.megafon.com/investors/news/capital_market_releases/20160422-1553 .html [1] The proceeds from the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Otkritie Bank, Raiffeisenbank and Sberbank CIB were the lead arrangers, with Gazprombank acting as placement agent. Allocation of the Bonds to investors will occur on the Moscow Exchange on or about 04 February 2019. *For more information:* PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: +7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* *MegaFon PJSC* is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. 