SoftServe Opens Robotics Laboratory at Ivan Franko Lviv National University

New laboratory provides electronics and computer technology students the opportunity to gain practical skills in robotics

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces the launch of its robotics laboratory at the Ivan Franko Lviv National University (LNU). The new laboratory in Lviv, Ukraine provides electronic and computer technology students with the opportunity to attend robotics classes.

"I'm pleased to see the recent transformation of IT education, which is driven by the synergy between businesses and universities in Lviv," said Taras Kytsmey, co-founder and member of the board at SoftServe and head of the supervisory board at LNU. "SoftServe, as well as the entire industry, depends on the evolution of education. This is the reason we foster cooperation with universities to sustain the competitiveness of IT specialists today and into the future."

The laboratory ensures classes have the necessary equipment-from network enabled internet access to robots such as Turtlebot 3-and the materials needed to work with such robots. This equipment gives the students the ability to test algorithms in simulation regimes and the training to manage real mobile platforms.

"Today robotics is developing at an extreme pace. Automated warehouses by Amazon, self-driving cars by Google, and the products of Boston Dynamics perfectly illustrate the potential of modern technologies. However, entry level robotics have substantially decreased," said Serhiy Haziyev, senior vice president of advanced technology at SoftServe. "The launch of the extracurricular class and all-in-one laboratory at LNU gives students the opportunity to gain practical skills-working side by side with our associates-in this exciting discipline that's changing the world."

The robotics lab was strategically placed at LNU because the students are proficient in electronics and are prepared to absorb practice-based skills and competencies in robotics.

"The launch of the robotics lab is the next step in the ongoing cooperation between LNU and SoftServe. Together we are focused on creating an environment favoring high-quality education and building teamwork skills," said Vitaliy Kucharskyy, vice president for scientific, pedagogical work and informatization at LNU. "Remarkably, this collaboration takes place in an industry that is on the edge of science and technology that will benefit all."

The students will collaborate in groups of eight to 10 while working in the robotics lab. First, the groups will reproduce the main algorithms to enable navigation for the mobile robots and then will implement advanced algorithms such as computer vision and speech analysis.

Finally, on the launch day the first group of students will present their robotics projects initiated during the extracurricular classes run by SoftServe.

