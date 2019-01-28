Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Announces Mississippi State Transit Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSX-V: BUS) (OTC PINK: GWTNF) ('Grande West' or the 'Company'), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce new purchase orders for Buy America Vicinity buses by two Mississippi-based transit agencies through our US Dealer Alliance Bus Group (ABG).

Grande West received purchase orders for five (5) Vicinity buses from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi and for two (2) Vicinity buses from Mississippi State in Starksville, Mississippi for deliveries in 2019 and early 2020. These orders, valued at over $3 million CAD, are initial orders of a five-year consortium contract with Mississippi-based transit agencies announced on October 29, 2018.

Rob Mowat, VP of Sales and Marketing for Grande West commented, 'We are proud to welcome the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State into the Vicinity family. Our customers make choices to elevate the quality of life in their communities. They operate with objectivity, vision and common sense. Vicinity is a proud partner that provides a purpose-built approach to bus design and manufacturing helping customers fulfill their goals.'

Backlog: Current total firm orders are for approximately 160 buses valued at over $53 million CAD.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West is a Canadian company that designs, engineers and manufactures mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West's Best-in-Class heavy-duty Vicinity bus is available in 27.5, 30 and 35 foot models powered by clean diesel or CNG designed with affordability, accessibility and global responsibility in mind. It costs significantly less than a regular 40 foot transit bus, is more maneuverable, burns less fuel and emits less harmful emissions. Grande West will soon be offering a new product which will be the first Crossover Vehicle in the transit space - a medium-duty, monocoque-designed rear engine vehicle.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses and is receiving follow-on orders in many Canadian transit agencies. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and along with Alliance Bus Group ('ABG'), its exclusive US distributor, is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 1-604-607-4000

jlagourgue@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information' and "forward-looking statements' (collectively "forward-looking statements') within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects', "anticipates', "believes', "intends', "estimates', "potential', "possible', and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will', "may', "could', or "should' occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533625/Grande-West-Announces-Mississippi-State-Transit-Orders