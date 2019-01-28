Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Petro Matad (MATD) 28-Jan-2019 / 11:41 GMT/BST London, UK, 28 January 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Petro Matad (MATD)* Petro Matad (MATD) offers investors exposure to a fully funded 2019 exploration campaign targeting near-field, low-risk prospects as well as basin opening, high-impact potential. 2018's two-well programme in the frontier Blocks IV and V did not yield a discovery, but data from the first ever exploration wells in the region have already highlighted three new structures in Block V. One of the three identified Block V 'Raptor' prospects is a candidate for drilling in 2019, with the alternative 200mmbbl Fox prospect remaining an option. Three wells will also be drilled in the low-risk Block XX analogous to producing fields to the north-east, including the more material 48mmbbl Red Deer prospect in the south-west of the block. Attractive fiscal terms and the scalability of developments enable relatively small oil discoveries to be commercialised in the current oil price environment. Our risked valuation post assumed farm-out value dilution is updated to 20.4p/share (down 34%) at $70/bbl long-term Brent. Our valuation remains highly sensitive to oil price assumptions and exploration outcomes. Our updated base case risked valuation of 20.4p/share (-34%) assumes 50% value dilution through farm-out. This decrease is mainly driven by the outcome of the 2018 drilling campaign. While Petro Matad is funded for 2019 and we assume a farm-out to fund future development, further issues of equity at the current share price could be significantly dilutive to our per share NAV valuation. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Sanjeev Bahl, +44 (0)20 3077 5742 Elaine Reynolds, +44 (0)20 3077 5713 oilandgas@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 770037 28-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1d84e9009da5f633afe605f5637b2666&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=770037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

