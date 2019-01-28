Bangkok's Chao Phraya River gets new landmark attraction with opening of Southeast Asia's longest water feature at ICONSIAM

Thailand's first world-class multi-media water, light, and sound feature aims to boost tourism along the Chao Phraya River

BANGKOK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's first, and Southeast Asia's longest, water, light and sound feature recently opened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River with a dazzling display of dozens of waterjet fountains choreographed to dance to the accompaniment of classical music. The water feature runs along the 400-metre river frontage of ICONSIAM -- the US$1.65 billion, 750,000-square meter landmark development that opened in November 2018 and has become one of Asia's most exciting destinations with its combination of a dramatic riverside location with art, culture, lifestyle pursuits, dining options, super-luxury residences, and shopping.

"The opening of ICONSIAM last year, and the inauguration of this latest water display attraction, has provided an important boost to the appeal of the river and Bangkok. This and other world-class attractions help to draw interest in Bangkok from around the world, helping travel agents promote the city and the river as the next great global destination," said Ms. Somradee Chitchong, Deputy Governor for Administration of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Also attending the opening ceremonies were representatives of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), as well as river and commerce associations such as the Thai Shipping Association, and Bangkok River Partners.

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said, "The ICONIC Multimedia Water Feature is another of the great attractions we promised to place on the ICONSIAM site as part of our civic duty to create shared value by driving global interest in Bangkok and Thailand."

"We hope it will do for Bangkok what the London Eye does for London and the Botanic Garden at the Marina Bay Sands does for Singapore, bringing benefits not only at the national level but also to the multitude of riverside communities along this stretch of the river," she said.

Mrs. Chutrakul said, "The collaboration which we supported to organise a great New Year countdown with the most extraordinary fireworks display along 1.4km of the river is another of our commitments to help the Chao Phraya River fulfil its potential as a global destination and to give momentum to Bangkok as one of the world's most thriving and exciting metropolises. More than 200,000 visitors attended the spectacular Countdown event, and the fireworks display was viewed by more than 1.5 million people in Bangkok as well as by millions more on CNN, the BBC, and Reuters."

The water feature was designed by GHESA Water & Art, a fountain design firm that has conceived more than 3,000 fountains around the world.

Mr. Carlos Pissarra, Chief Executive Officer, of GHESA Water & Art, said, "This is a truly world-class attraction, second to none, and uses the world's most advanced fountain and multimedia technology. The water jets can shoot up to 35 metres high, dance, and put up a spray curtain that can act as a screen on which to project moving images."

ICONSIAM is being developed by three of Thailand's most successful businesses, including Siam Piwat, the owner and operator of prestige retail developments such as Siam Center, Siam Paragon, and Siam Discovery; Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), the owner and developer of luxury quality residential and mixed-use projects; and multi-national conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group.

ICONSIAM is a spectacular global landmark that is located in Bangkok on a 8.8-hectare riverside site and has a gross floor area (GFA) of over 750,000 square metres. It includes two of the world's most glamorous retail complexes as well as two luxury waterfront residential condominium buildings of 70 and 52 floors, one of which carries the Mandarin Oriental Residences brand.

