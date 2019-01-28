Huber Technology Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Region-centric Liquid/Solid Separation Technology for the North America Market

Huber's new campus in North Carolina will help manufacture product lines specifically for its American customer pool

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North America liquid/solid separation technology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Huber Technology, Inc. with the 2018 North America Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. One of Huber's key strengths is to align regional and global strategies, leveraging various levels of expertise. It continuously optimizes its platform to serve customer needs. For instance, in response to the current surge in membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology in North America, Huber created solutions that protected MBRs that were vulnerable to fouling. Therefore, Huber USA collaborated with its experienced teams in Germany and the United Kingdom to come up with reliable criteria to apply 2 mm and 1 mm Rotamat MBR screening solutions. Eventually, Huber Technology came to own the largest installed base of reliable screen technology, now with the ability to protect all major brands of MBR.

"Capitalizing on growth opportunities, Huber is investing in a new manufacturing facility and regional campus in North Carolina to support future operations and deliver an enhanced product line developed specifically to address the unique market needs in North America," said Seth Cutler, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "North Carolina, with competitive tax rates and a labor force populated by graduates from local engineering universities, is an attractive manufacturing location. It will mitigate the logistic challenges inherent in importing products as well as enable the company to pursue new product development activities that are relevant to the region."

Some of Huber's prominent products are the MAX family of screens, these include Rotamat, EscaMAX, RakeMAX, CurveMAX, CenterMAX and the range of STEP SCREENs as well as different sizes and variations of its Wash Press WAP for washing screenings. Additionally, Huber offers stainless steel products that include manhole covers, and technical doors. Once operations are running smoothly, Huber will expand its offerings to include the HUBER Grit Trap GritWolf, the Rotomat Drum Screen LIQUID, and an update on Sludgecleaner STRAINPRESS.

Furthermore, Huber leverages its expertise in stainless steel to create high-quality wastewater treatment equipment for corrosive environments. It made the strategic decision to use only stainless steel in its current factory in Germany, as adding carbon steel could compromise corrosion resistance. Huber employs the full bath passivation process to create reliable corrosion resistance, which, in turn, increases its products' lifespan to more than 20 years.

"Apart from its superior portfolio, Huber offers customer-centric service and fosters long-term relationships with clients. It partners with customers from the initial concept stage to project fulfillment and aftersales service stages. Furthermore, it does not commit to a product idea unless there is a proven customer need for it," noted Cutler. "Overall, due to its reputable brand, commitment to high-quality solutions, comprehensive portfolio, superior customer-centric service, and a robust growth strategy, Huber Technology richly deserves the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Product Line Strategy Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Huber Technology, Inc.

HUBER Technology, Inc. manufactures specialized equipment designed to remove debris and impurities from water in a wide range of sectors and industries. Our dream of a world full of clean water for everyone shapes every aspect of our business from the way we engineer our products to how we run our offices. To learn more visit us at our website at www.huber-technology.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

