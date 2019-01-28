LONDON, Jan 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Gunn Report, the global index of creative, effective and media excellence in advertising, and a sub-brand of WARC, is being re-branded and major changes are being introduced to ensure the continued independent status of its creative, effectiveness and media rankings, following WARC's acquisition by global information company, Ascential.The Gunn Report rankings will be known as the WARC Rankings, consisting of the WARC Creative 100, WARC Effectiveness 100 and the WARC Media 100.The three WARC Rankings will continue to showcase the 100 best creative, effective and innovative media ideas in the world, as well as the top-performing agencies, networks, holding companies, brands, advertisers and countries.However, further to feedback from the industry, the listings will be compiled by analysing the results of the most important global and regional awards shows in the world as determined by the industry and will be made known to provide transparency and proof of impartiality.Five global and eight regional awards shows have been selected by the industry for the WARC Creative 100 rankings following a recent survey carried out by WARC alongside consultation with the industry. They are:Global: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Clio Awards, D&AD, London International Awards (LIA), The One Show.Regional: Adfest, Dubai Lynx, El Ojo de Ibeoamerica, El Sol, Eurobest, Golden Drum, Loeries, Spikes Asia.The awards shows designated by the industry for the WARC Effectiveness 100 and WARC Media 100 will be revealed shortly once the respective surveys and consultations are completed.Regular reviews of the awards shows included in the rankings will be held to ensure that future rankings reflect the opinion of the industry.Commenting on these changes, David Tiltman, Head of Content, WARC, said: "The industry has told us that there is demand in the market for an independent ranking to showcase the best of the best for creativity, media and effectiveness, but transparency of the shows included is fundamental."With this in mind, we've revised the methodology to ensure that these listings remain truly independent and transparent, providing the industry with a definitive benchmark for creativity, effectiveness and media."The WARC Rankings will be released from late February 2019 with the full listings available to view free of charge this year. The campaigns, their case studies, and the subsequent analysis reports, will be available by subscription.Following these changes, Emma Wilkie, Managing Director of Gunn Report, will be leaving WARC at the end of the month.David Tiltman, commented: "Emma has been the face of Gunn Report for many years and a valued member of the WARC team since the acquisition of the business. Her guidance and support of the changes has been instrumental to the WARC Rankings being the successor of Gunn Report."Also launching in February will be the Gunn Report's databank from 1999 to 2016 available as an online historical and educational archive accessible to all at no cost."As the rankings continue to evolve to reflect the changes of the awards shows and needs of the industry, they will remain the one-stop place for agencies, brands and media owners to find impartial and trustworthy information on the best creative, effectiveness and media ideas from around the world," says Emma Wilkie. 