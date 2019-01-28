GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Going Public Process Advisory Division Secures Agreement with Privacy Management Group

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, today announced that its Going Public Process Advisory division, signed an agreement with Privacy Management Group. This segment of its business offers advice, guidance and referrals to help ease and quicken the process of becoming a publicly traded company.

Privacy Management Group ("PMG") is an International Consultancy firm specialized in residency, establishment, management and administration of European and International companies and projects. As a leading global Corporate Service Provider (CSP), it offers its clients vast experience in providing a wealth of expertise within our worldwide network of highly qualified staff.

PMG provides complete financial plans for its clients by providing comprehensive assistance for setting up their desired outcome or providing an efficient corporate structure for their practices. PMG handles all corporate, legal and accounting aspects, allowing its clients to remain focused on their business. PMG has taken into account every minute detail of processes, allowing it to professionally handle every aspect in a fast and efficient manner, ensuring a smooth transition.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "We have received massive interest from private companies in seeking to go public in the U.S. over the past couple of weeks. We are excited to support our latest Going Public Advisory Service client. PMG has been validated with a recent pre-IPO valuation of $14 million and has made great progress in its business over the past year and we look forward to assisting them in their capital structure and plans going forward. We believe it's a great opportunity for both PMG and GH Capital shareholders. We have a great game plan for 2019 to accomplish our goals. We are looking forward to increasing our revenue by serving more and more new clients, which is expected to result in high net margins and increased cashflow."

GH Capital is very focused to expand its Going Public Advisory Service Division. It truly believes that its service is very unique when it comes to its one-stop solution for small, start-up and emerging growth companies, which are seeking to a public listing. Its service fee is based on a combination of cash and equity, which helps clients to minimize their going public expenses.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ) is a diversified FinTech holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 15, 2017, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

