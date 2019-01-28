3D Metrology Market Worth $16.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market research report "3D Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOL), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the 3D metrology market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2024.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )





Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203080758

The adoption of 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery to maintain product quality is expected to drive the growth of the 3D metrology market. Moreover, the growth can also be attributed to the adoption of automated technologies, which has revolutionized the manufacturing sector, and the evolution of smart factories has led to the demand for automated 3D metrology systems.

3D metrology market for services to grow at highest rate from 2018 to 2024

The high cost incurred in setting up a 3D metrology facility and the lack of 3D metrology experts are the major factors for the growth 3D metrology services. Manufacturing companies are outsourcing their 3D metrology work to service providers to achieve short measuring times, reduced measurement uncertainty, process stability, and evidence of test instrument capability, thereby driving the 3D metrology services market.

CMM continues to hold largest market share in 3D metrology market during forecast period

Increasing adoption of CMM in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery to maintain product quality is the major driver for the growth of the hardware market. High precision and accurate measurements can be achieved by CMM. Increased flexibility, reduced set-up time, improved accuracy, and enhanced productivity are the major advantages of a CMM over conventional gaging methods.

Browse in-depth TOC on"3D Metrology Market"

67- Tables

42- Figures

145- Pages

3D metrology market for quality control applications to grow at highest rate from 2018 to 2024

Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D metrology is used for quality control and inspection. 3D metrology is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full body inspection, as well as for checking accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.

3D metrology market for automotive industry to grow at significant rate from 2018 to 2024

3D metrology is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry is increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle.

APAC to hold major share of 3D metrology market in 2018

APAC continues to grow at a high rate, which can be attributed to the high economic growth witnessed by major countries such as China and Japan in this region. The key countries contributing to the growth of the 3D metrology market in APAC include Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Remaining countries contributing to the market are considered in the Rest of APAC; these countries are Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Automobile and electronics manufacturers use 3D metrology systems during the production process for quality inspections; as the number of automobile manufacturing plants is more in APAC than other regions, the demand for 3D metrology offerings is expected to grow rapidly in this region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=203080758

The major players in the 3D metrology market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), FARO Technologies (US), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan) Nikon Corporation (Japan), KLA-Tencor (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Keyence (Japan), Perceptron (US), Creaform (Canada), GoM (Germany), Automated Precision (US), 3D Digital Corp (US), 3D System Corp (US), and Applied Materials (US).Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Product, Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality & Inspection, Mapping & Modelling), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Precision Manufacturing, Consumer), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

3D Laser Scanner Market by Range (Short, Medium, and Long), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, and Desktop), Offering (Hardware & Software and After-Sales Services), Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062}

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-metrology-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com