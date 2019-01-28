VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of T-21 Technologies, a provider of OTT streaming media solutions for media operations, broadcasters, and content owners worldwide. Kevin Ancelin, founder and CEO of T-21 Technologies, will join VITEC as vice president of worldwide broadcast sales.

"The acquisition of T-21 brings Kevin's 32-year industry experience and knowledge to VITEC as we expand our product and strategy focus on the broadcast market," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president, VITEC. "His expertise in product and market development will expedite our new product roadmap and sales efforts for leading broadcasters worldwide."

VITEC's HEVC technology and solutions make it more efficient than ever to deliver the highest quality contribution links over dedicated and public IP networks, fiber, and satellite. Powered by VITEC's internally developed HEVC GEN2+ encoding core, the MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder establish new industry standards in video quality, bit rate efficiency, and ultra-low latency (ULL). This revolutionary solution provides best-in-class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit.

"I look forward to this new chapter and challenge in my career. VITEC's technology and dedication to the IP video market is unmatched," said Ancelin. "With VITEC's GEN2+ innovation, the MGW Ace portable hardware encoder delivers no visible latency for the most sensitive video quality and low latency applications. As we develop our next generation of products and marketing, with a focus on broadcast applications, GEN2+ will further transform the contribution market."

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship.

