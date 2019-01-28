Over-the-top Streaming Services Expected to Reap the Benefits of Smart Device Integration

NEW YORK, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Over-the-top (OTT) services are being heavily demanded as the reach of smartphone devices continues to grow. Consumers can pay for OTT services as opposed to traditional TV services in order to access media via the internet. With the growing adoption of smartphones, the OTT service is expected to accelerate even further. According to data compiled by Technavio analysts, the global OTT market is projected to grow by USD 64.14 Billion, while accelerating at a CAGR of 17% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. Many businesses have transitioned or have integrated OTT services into their business models to attract more customers and drive the market further. Simlatus Corporation (OTC: SIML), Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR), NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD), ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT)

The number of smart connected devices is expected to be more than 20 billion by 2020. As the number of devices increases, more consumers will watch content via their smart devices. "There are currently five main types of devices for streaming over-the-top to a TV screen: streaming boxes/sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, internet-enabled DVR / set-top boxes and internet-enabled Blu-ray players," said Adam Lella, Senior Marketing Insights Analyst at Comscore. "Most people buy a TV primarily to watch TV, or a game console primarily to play games, or a Blu-ray player primarily to watch Blu-rays. But as more of these devices were sold with built-in internet-streaming, more consumers had the ability to stream OTT content if they wanted to. It is worth considering to what extent the OTT market might eventually resemble the smartphone market and how user experience factors into the equation.

Simlatus Corporation (OTC: SIML) just announced breaking news this morning that, "Satel Group announced the merger with Simlatus in November-2018, and the merger resulted in the expansion of Satel's internet business. Satel's contract with DirecTV allows the company to be product competitive with residential and commercial based Internet products within the metropolitan San Francisco Bay Area.

With the Over-the-top (OTT) revenue growth from 2010 to 2022 extending from 6.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2010 to 83.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, Satel will introduce its' new Over-The Top (OTT) services this year. Satel has demonstrated a $14M growing revenue stream since its conception in 2004, and this new merger offers Simlatus an existing revenue stream and new product development module within the customer products bundle as a part of the core business model.

Richard Hylen, Chairman, stated "Simlatus has been the manufacture of products for DirecTV over the past 15 years. We designed and sold hundreds of HD/SDI Protection Switch Signal Processors to DirecTV. Now Satel has been contracted by DirectTV to provide internet services. The merger allows our new company to expand in both product and service oriented revenues."

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is committed to helping customer navigate internet and entertainment services. Frontier Communications Corporation recently announced the expansion of its business services with the launch of Frontier Connect - Cloud. The new offering leverages the breadth of Frontier's ethernet network to provide customers a cloud connection for highly secure, private, dedicated access from their businesses to the world's leading third-party Cloud Service Providers. Frontier is collaborating with Equinix, a global provider of interconnection and data center services, to bring business customers a high-performing cloud service. This fully managed connectivity service satisfies the increasing demand for real-time digital interactions, cybersecurity, data sovereignty and digital transactions when connecting users with cloud service providers. "Frontier Connect - Cloud offers secure, reliable, scalable connectivity, to business-critical cloud services. The service is easy to deploy and flexible, regardless of business size or geographic location," said Daniel Peiretti, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product & Marketing for Frontier Communications. "Combined with our ethernet services, Frontier Connect - Cloud provides an on-ramp to better performing cloud applications."

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD), a publicly held company based in Reston, Virginia, is a provider of mobile communication services for individual consumers who use our services to meet both professional and personal needs in Brazil. NII Holdings, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2018. For the quarter, the Company generated consolidated operating revenues of USD 142 Million, consolidated operating income of USD 1 Million and consolidated adjusted OIBDA of USD 8 Million. The Company's consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the quarter excludes the impact of non-cash asset impairments and restructuring charges. Capital expenditures were USD 18 Million for the quarter. For the third quarter of 2018, Nextel Brazil, the Company's operating subsidiary in Brazil, reported 3G/4G net subscriber additions of 85,700 and 3G/4G churn of 2.68%, a 136-basis point decrease year-over-year. Additionally, for the third quarter of 2018, Nextel Brazil's average monthly service revenue per subscriber (ARPU) was USD 14, cost per gross addition (CPGA) was USD 55 and cash cost per user (CCPU) was USD 11. "We reported strong operational and financial results as the momentum we built in the first half of the year continued this quarter," stated Roberto Rittes, Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Brazil. "The combination of subscriber growth and further cost reductions drove a significant improvement in adjusted OIBDA. With the iDEN wind down behind us, we are focused on continuing to execute on our 3G/4G growth plan and translating that growth into improving profitability."

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. When healthcare giant Northwell Health was building their new facility in Long Island, New York, the building's training and conference room became a major focus of attention because the new space would be responsible for providing the 21-hospital healthcare system's doctors, nurses and administrative staff with vitally important ongoing training and education. As a multi-purpose space, the room would also be configured in a variety of ways to accommodate the various types of medical training that Northwell would be providing. A first-rate conferencing system was a must and Steve Loos of AV integrator Custom Media Environments knew ClearOne, a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, met all the criteria for this important install. The training and conference room needed to be configured for up to 12 different scenarios and would be physically divided in five different ways. Northwell Health wanted complete flexibility and functionality within this changing environment. Toss in the fact the system needed to be aesthetically pleasing, fast, easy to set up, and include audio and video conferencing, sound reinforcement, and recording. "This was an important and very detailed install," Steve Loos of AV integrator Custom Media Environments said. "The task was to not only provide an effective method to share and communicate information, but to be able to facilitate these needs in a variety of different configurations."

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. Ceragon Networks Ltd. recently announced that it received orders from North American mobile operators in Q3 with an aggregate value of multi-millions of dollars, which exceeded the total value of the orders received from North American mobile operators during the entire first half of 2018. These customers are deploying Ceragon's innovative IP-20 Platform to extend coverage and build the foundation for 5G service rollout. These operators seek to deliver a seamless wireless experience to their subscribers in cities and rural markets, including enhanced mobile broadband, massive Internet of Things, mission critical communications, enterprise, residential and government services across North America. Aiming to be more agile and competitive, these operators are continuing to depend on Ceragon as they expand their 4G networks and build out their 5G networks by leveraging the IP-20 Platform's unique multicore technology to quickly deliver scalable multi-Gbps 5G capacity to network sites at minimal site acquisition cost and with high network availability. "As 5G network rollouts are underway and quickly gaining momentum in North America, Ceragon is excited to be at the forefront with wireless backhaul solutions and professional services to support the growing demand from certain North American mobile customers, as they prepare to deliver a world of new wireless services and experiences," said Ira Palti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceragon. "The transition to 5G presents great challenges. Our innovative, millimeter-wave and microwave in-house technologies, together with our vertical integration capabilities, allow us to create unique solutions to address these increasingly complex challenges and requirements."

