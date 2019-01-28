Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported fourth quarter and year to date earnings results with highlights as follows:

Fourth quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.4 million or $0.57 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $2.0 million or $0.34 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were a record $13.4 million or $2.23 basic net earnings per share and $2.22 diluted net earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $10.3 million or $1.71 basic net earnings per share and $1.69 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $44.2 million to $804.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $759.8 million at December 31, 2017.

Core deposits were $859.2 million or 98.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, compared to $887.4 million or 97.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2017.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in fourth quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $102,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 1.00% increase in the prime rate since December 31, 2017. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was an expense of $418,000, as compared to a credit of $102,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $44.2 million increase in loans from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $710,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase in miscellaneous non-interest income was primarily attributable to a $545,000 increase in net gains associated with the disposal of premises and equipment for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Non-interest expense was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $644,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Year-to-date net earnings as of December 31, 2018 were $13.4 million or $2.23 basic net earnings per share and $2.22 diluted net earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $10.3 million or $1.71 basic net earnings per share and $1.69 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of December 31, 2018 was $43.2 million compared to $39.6 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in interest income, which was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 1.00% increase in the prime rate since December 31, 2017, combined with a $231,000 decrease in interest expense, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average outstanding balances of FHLB borrowings during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period one year ago due to the payoff of remaining FHLB borrowings in October 2017. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $40.1 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 was an expense of $790,000, as compared to a credit of $507,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $44.2 million increase in loans from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income was $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.2 million increase in miscellaneous non-interest income, which was partially offset by a $339,000 decrease in mortgage banking income during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in miscellaneous non-interest income is primarily due to a $576,000 increase in net gains associated with the disposal of premises and equipment and a $256,000 increase in net gains on other real estate owned properties for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in mortgage banking income is primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume resulting from an increase in mortgage loan rates.

Non-interest expense was $42.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $41.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense and a $469,000 increase in occupancy expense, which were partially offset by a $477,000 decrease in other non-interest expense, during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in salaries and benefits expense is primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases. The increase in occupancy expense is primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in other non-interest expense is primarily due to decreases in advertising expense and telecommunications expense during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-interest income and non-interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 reflect the implementation of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, (Topic 606): Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was effective for the Company's reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2017. Prior to March 31, 2018, appraisal management fee income and expense from the Bank's subsidiary, Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC, was reported as a net amount, which was included in miscellaneous non-interest income. This income and expense is now reported on separate line items under non-interest income and non-interest expense.

Income tax expense was $690,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate was 17% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 40% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The higher effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes $588,000 additional tax expense incurred due to the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed in December 2017.

Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate was 16% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 28% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The reduction in the effective tax rate is primarily due the TCJA, which reduced the Company's federal corporate tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

Total assets were $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2018 and 2017. Available for sale securities were $194.60 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $229.3 million as of December 31, 2017. Total loans were $804.0 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $759.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Non-performing assets were $3.3 million or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2018, compared to $3.8 million or 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans include $3.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $1,000 in acquisition, development and construction ("AD&C") loans and $99,000 in other loans at December 31, 2018, as compared to $3.6 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $14,000 in AD&C loans and $112,000 in other loans at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was $6.4 million or 0.80% of total loans, compared to $6.4 million or 0.84% of total loans at December 31, 2017. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $877.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $907.0 million at December 31, 2017. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $887.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $859.2 million at December 31, 2017. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $16.2 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $18.8 million at December 31, 2017.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $58.1 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $123.6 million, or 11.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $116.0 million, or 10.62% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017.

Peoples Bank currently operates 20 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. Peoples Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 40,553 $ 53,186 Interest-bearing deposits 2,817 4,118 Cash and cash equivalents 43,370 57,304 Investment securities available for sale 194,578 229,321 Other investments 4,361 1,830 Total securities 198,939 231,151 Mortgage loans held for sale 680 857 Loans 804,023 759,764 Less: Allowance for loan losses (6,445 ) (6,366 ) Net loans 797,578 753,398 Premises and equipment, net 18,450 19,911 Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,936 15,552 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 18,298 13,993 Total assets $ 1,093,251 $ 1,092,166 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 298,817 $ 285,406 NOW, MMDA & savings 475,223 498,445 Time, $250,000 or more 16,239 18,756 Other time 86,934 104,345 Total deposits 877,213 906,952 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 58,095 37,757 FHLB borrowings - - Junior subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,707 10,863 Total liabilities 969,634 976,191 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,995,256 shares 12/31/18 and 12/31/17 62,096 62,096 Retained earnings 60,535 50,286 Accumulated other comprehensive income 986 3,593 Total shareholders' equity 123,617 115,975 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,093,251 $ 1,092,166

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,292 $ 8,953 $ 38,654 $ 34,888 Interest on due from banks 49 81 304 219 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 612 609 2,333 2,404 State and political subdivisions 927 1,038 3,877 4,236 Other 44 45 182 202 Total interest income 11,924 10,726 45,350 41,949 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 218 167 769 598 Time deposits 130 106 472 466 FHLB borrowings - 58 - 662 Junior subordinated debentures 212 158 790 590 Other 49 18 115 61 Total interest expense 609 507 2,146 2,377 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,315 10,219 43,204 39,572 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES 418 (102 ) 790 (507 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,897 10,321 42,414 40,079 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,192 1,113 4,355 4,453 Other service charges and fees 177 146 705 593 Gain on sale of securities (35 ) - 15 - Mortgage banking income 179 245 851 1,190 Insurance and brokerage commissions 233 193 824 761 Appraisal management fee income 764 858 3,206 3,306 Miscellaneous 1,989 1,279 6,210 5,061 Total non-interest income 4,499 3,834 16,166 15,364 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,664 5,020 21,530 20,058 Occupancy 1,803 1,720 7,170 6,701 Appraisal management fee expense 587 657 2,460 2,526 Other 3,216 3,429 11,414 11,891 Total non-interest expense 11,270 10,826 42,574 41,176 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,126 3,329 16,006 14,267 INCOME TAXES 690 1,319 2,624 3,999 NET EARNINGS $ 3,436 $ 2,010 $ 13,382 $ 10,268 PER SHARE AMOUNTS* Basic net earnings $ 0.57 $ 0.34 $ 2.23 $ 1.71 Diluted net earnings $ 0.57 $ 0.34 $ 2.22 $ 1.69 Cash dividends $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 Book value $ 20.62 $ 19.34 $ 20.62 $ 19.34

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 202,385 $ 229,323 $ 209,742 $ 234,278 Loans 792,373 746,987 777,098 741,655 Earning assets 1,008,381 1,003,815 1,007,485 998,821 Assets 1,093,082 1,106,381 1,094,707 1,098,992 Deposits 888,713 904,246 903,120 895,129 Shareholders' equity 121,194 116,026 123,796 116,883 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.55 % 4.25 % 4.39 % 4.18 % Return on average assets 1.25 % 0.72 % 1.22 % 0.93 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.25 % 6.87 % 10.81 % 8.78 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 11.31 % 10.62 % 11.31 % 10.62 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 6,295 $ 6,844 $ 6,366 $ 7,550 Provision for loan losses 418 (102 ) 790 (507 ) Charge-offs (367 ) (501 ) (1,133 ) (982 ) Recoveries 99 125 422 305 Balance, end of period $ 6,445 $ 6,366 $ 6,445 $ 6,366 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,314 $ 3,711 90 days past due and still accruing - - Other real estate owned 27 118 Total non-performing assets $ 3,341 $ 3,829 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 192.91 % 166.26 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.80 % 0.84 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:

By Risk Grade 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.73 %

1.07 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 25.47 % 26.23 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 60.73 % 60.62 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 10.19 % 8.19 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.72 % 2.54 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.84 % 1.04 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 %

0.00 %

At December 31, 2018, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $3.2 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

