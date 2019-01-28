Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - Asia Cannabis Corp. (CSE: ASIA) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company, an international agri-technology company, will specialize in growing and processing proprietary strains of hemp and bulk cannabidiol in Cambodia and elsewhere in southeast Asia with the ultimate aim to export to the large markets across Asia.

The company's initial focus will be on research and development, along with evaluation and testing of specialized strains using Cambodia as primary venue to conduct this process. The company has secured a licensing agreement with InPlanta Biotechnology Inc. an Alberta-based Scientific Research and Development team of professionals with their primary focus being the Cannabis plant.

Johannes Kingma, President and CEO, stated: "Having cleared all of the regulatory steps leading to the trading of our Company's shares on the CSE today, Asia Cannabis is now in a position to move aggressively in implementing its unique and exciting business plan. With the brave and exciting new biological research and testing abilities of our partners at InPlanta Biotechnology Inc. on one hand, coupled with the excellent agricultural development potential of Cambodia and the attention being given to hemp-based products at this time on the other, we expect to make quick and important strides as we move forward."

The company recently completed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $1,262,000 from the placement of 5,047,000 shares at $0.25 per share, with Emerging Equities Inc acting as the agent for the offering.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.asiacannabiscorp.com, contact Johannes Kingma, President and CEO, at 403-612-5655 or by email at kingma.johannes@gmail.com.

