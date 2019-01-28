American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) announced today the appointment of Edward Levin as Global Head of Accident Health, General Insurance. He will report to Christopher Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of AIG International General Insurance, and will start next month based in London.

In this new role, Mr. Levin will be responsible for the global A&H portfolio, including distribution and underwriting strategy. He will develop a global A&H strategy, identify growth opportunities and create a diverse distribution pipeline.

Mr. Levin joins AIG from Chubb where he served in senior roles including Division President of International A&H and most recently, as Group Digital Business Officer. Previously he spent four years at ACE Europe as Executive Vice President of A&H, Life and Personal Lines. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Citigroup and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Mr. Townsend said: "Edward's deep understanding of the A&H business and his experience in building out digital platforms and products will add value as we develop next generation digital capabilities for AIG. I am pleased to welcome Edward to AIG as we position our A&H business for growth in an evolving industry."

Mr. Levin said: "I'm looking forward to joining AIG to build a market-leading A&H business. AIG has a strong heritage of product innovation and distribution leadership in this area; with this renewed focus we will be well positioned to deliver products and services that add value for our customers."

Notes to editors

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005333/en/

Contacts:

AIG Contact: Hannah Scott, External Communications Manager, AIG UK

hannah.scott@aig.com +44 20 7954 7289