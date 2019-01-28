Marijuanastox.com: Cannabis Might be the Most Disruptive Force Industries Have Ever Seen

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Cannabis is quickly becoming one the most disruptive forces in the world.

So much so, it could disrupt some $500 billion worth of global markets, says Canopy Growth Chairman and CEO, Bruce Linton, who also called that a more 'accurate' estimate than 'conservative' predictions for $200 billion.

In fact, cannabis' presence can already be seen in beverages, alcohol, sports drinks, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and the $4.2 trillion wellness industry are being transformed nearly overnight. As a matter of fact, the healing qualities of cannabis are why spa, wellness and skincare industries are introducing a range of products with cannabis as a key ingredient.

'Hemp-derived CBD has been touted in several medical studies as having a myriad of health benefits ranging from treating psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema to minimizing seizures, stress, and insomnia,' says Forbes.

Cannabis is even disrupting sunscreen.

Nowadays, CBD is being incorporate into sunscreen protection, too.

Not only can cannabis-infused sunscreen protect your skin from the sun, it will also help reduce localized pain and any inflammation in the event of a sunburn.

Along the way, it's opening a ground-floor opportunity for investors in a global sun care market, expected to be worth $24.91 billion by 2024. It's creating sizable sales opportunity for several companies, including The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS)(OTCQB: BOSQF), Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGODF) (CSE: TGOD), Namaste Technologies Inc. (CSE:N)(NXTTF), and Aleafia Health (ALEF)(ALEAF).

The Yield Growth Corporation's (BOSS)(BOSQF), for example, just announced the completion of U.S. FDA complaint tests on human subjects to evaluate the effectiveness of Urban Juve's proprietary sunscreen formula - which is SPF-31. Urban Juve's sunscreen formula also passed the FDA broad spectrum test. Sunscreen products that pass the FDA broad spectrum test can be labeled as "Broad Spectrum,' meaning they protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

At the moment, The Yield Growth subsidiaries are developing and manufacturing a wide range of other personal care products containing hemp root oil and various cannabinoids. In addition, The Yield Growth is currently seeking to obtain necessary licenses to process cannabis and manufacture cannabis products in multiple jurisdictions where such products can be sold.

For More Information on The Yield Growth Corporation (BOSS.CN), Click Here.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)(NXXTF) is one of the largest online retailers for medical cannabis delivery systems in the world. The company sells vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in over 20 countries with distribution locations around the world. In addition, its product offerings -- through subsidiaries -- includes vaporizers, glassware, accessories, and CBD products. In recent months, the company has grown to more than 14,000 users online and mobile users.

For More Information on Namaste Technologies Inc., Click Here.

Aleafia Health Inc. (ALEF)(ALEAF) recently acquired Emblem Corporation in an all-stock deal valued at $173.2 million. The company's Canabo Medical Clinic and Emblem's GrowWise Health will combine and now serve nearly 60,000 patients with 40 national medical clinics. The deal will also combine Aleafia's projected 98,000 kilograms in peak annual output with Emblem's 40,000 kilograms of peak production.

'The Emblem acquisition rapidly accelerates the execution of Aleafia's strategy to become a vertically integrated, diversified cannabis company. It is difficult to overstate the significance of securing the highest quality medicine for our patients and Aleafia,' said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. ' Emblem's product leadership in the medical and adult-use sectors and highly coveted supply agreements will perfectly complement Aleafia's cannabis production and clinic operations. This is a transformative transaction.'

In addition, Aleafia's patient base will have access to Emblem's differentiated, high margin derivative products including capsules, oils and oral sprays, with among industry leading recognized revenue per gram rates. Patients will also access Emblem's award-winning customer service, schedule home delivery and eCommerce platform.

For More Information on Aleafia Health Inc., Click Here.

Another likely beneficiary is The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD)(TGODF), which launched a patient and consumer website focused on providing 'the ultimate cannabis experience for consumers," said Andrew Pollock, Vice President, Marketing of TGOD. "A website is the first point of contact for most consumers. Those consumers have many choices with respect to their cannabis brands, and it is critical that TGOD provide them with the ultimate experience. With respect to navigation, content and shopability, we believe we have the absolute best website in the cannabis industry today."

For More Information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., Click Here.

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid one hundred thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

281-804-7972

ty@wallstreetnation.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533735/Cannabis-Might-be-the-Most-Disruptive-Force-Industries-Have-Ever-Seen