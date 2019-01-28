Menacasino.com to Protect Arabic-Speaking Gamers Through In-depth Casino Reviews & Free Gaming Experience

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menacasino.com, a brand new online casino review website in Arabic, has recently been launched. The new website provides unprecedented quality analysis of a wide range of the most popular virtual gaming venues. Menacasino.com's close inspection includes in-depth scrutiny of everything that might affect the online gamer's experience, including welcome bonuses, gaming platform quality, casino game variety, cash out options & much more.

Menacasino.com's immediate purpose is to prevent Arabic speaking gamers from falling victims to fraudulent behavior on the part of virtual casino operators. Menacasino.com serves a crucial function in breaking down the components of welcome bonuses and other tempting offers in reviews to provide its visitors with an impartial inspection. Menacasino.com is committed to responsible marketing & a secure operating environment.

Additionally, Menacasino.com features comprehensive game guides for both beginner as well as seasoned gamers. These include roulette, blackjack, slot machine and poker manuals. Arabic-speaking gamers visiting Menacasino.com will enjoy free gaming platforms (designed to hone the player's skill before plunging into real money play), real-time jackpot counters, applicable gaming lessons, a soon-to-be-launched discussion forum and other helpful features.

Menacasino.com also offers news coverage from across the internet gaming industry. This includes anything and everything that is relevant to the online gaming community, from newly introduced promotional offers & perks to online casinos' most recent announcements on mergers, partnerships or splits.

Anwar Hadid, Menacasino.com's marketing manager, was quoted as saying, "Over the recent years, we have seen an increasing number of Arabic-speaking gamers visiting online gaming venues. Unfortunately, while there are numerous online casino reviews of varying quality in English, there seem to be almost none in Arabic. We come to fill this niche precisely. Our goal is to provide truly profound, helpful and honest reviews of the hottest online casinos currently operating over the web & literally prevent gamers from placing their trust and funds where they should not."

About Menacasino.com

Menacasino.com is a newly launched online casino review website in Arabic. In addition to comprehensive reviews of online casinos, the website also features free gaming platforms, recent gaming industry news, diverse casino game guides, player discussion forum & much more.

Now celebrating its first year of operation, Menacasino.com is a rising force in the Arabic-speaking gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://menacasino.com/