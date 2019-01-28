Saint Lucia Jazz Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center Announce First-Ever Collaboration

LONDON, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces Stellar Lineup

The Saint Lucia Jazz Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center today launches their first joint festival. The 2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center will see the renowned premier jazz festival in the Caribbean feature the finest names in modern jazz.

The week-long festival from May 5-12 2019 will include world renowned artists who have performed through Jazz at Lincoln Center as well as throughout Saint Lucia Jazz Festival's 27-year history.

Jazz at Lincoln Center has programmed a stellar lineup. Christian McBride,Ledisi, Etienne Charles, Russell Hall, and Patrick Bartley will serve as artists-in-residence in Saint Lucia during the week-long festival. Artists Gregory Porter, Dianne Reeves, Catherine Russell, Somi, The Baylor Project, Veronica Swift, members of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, and a host of musicians and collaborators from the Caribbean will perform throughout the week.

In addition to world-class performances, the 2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival will feature "Artists In Education" initiatives including master classes, professional development, and live performance collaborations with Saint Lucia School of Music students and local jazz artists.



"This collaboration between Saint Lucia and renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center reflects Saint Lucia's exceptional reputation for consistently producing a world-class festival. The 2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center marks another monumental chapter in our small island's history. We are excited to begin this partnership which will bring together some of the world's best jazz artists in the world's most beautiful destination," remarked Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee.

"We are proud to support the re-establishment of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival as the premier jazz festival in the Caribbean," said Wynton Marsalis, Managing and Artistic Director, Jazz at Lincoln Center. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to presenting music at the highest level of artistic integrity and quality, while also offering festival-goers a profoundly good time. Jazz has a unique power to bring people of all ages together and lift up communities."



Saint Lucia has been hosting a vibrant jazz festival annually since 1992. For more than 27 years, the festival has attracted visitors from around the world for events and concerts celebrating multiple forms of international, Saint Lucian and Caribbean jazz music. For more information, go to http://www.stlucia.org.

ABOUT SAINT LUCIA JAZZ FESTIVAL

With a rich history of annual music events for 27 years, the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival offers jazz events that attract visitors from across the globe. With week-long events at indoor and outdoor venues, the event celebrates international, Saint Lucian and Caribbean jazz. One of the Windward Islands of the West Indies' Lesser Antilles, Saint Lucia is nestled halfway down the Eastern Caribbean archipelago. Saint Lucia is known for its natural beauty and diverse attractions, including the signature Piton Mountains - a UNESCO World Heritage. Learn more at http://www.stlucia.org.



ABOUT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for Jazz through performance, education and advocacy. With the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and guest artists spanning genres and generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center produces thousands of performance, education, and broadcast events each season in its home in New York City (Frederick P. Rose Hall, "The House of Swing") and around the world, for people of all ages. Jazz at Lincoln Center is led by Chairman Robert J. Appel, Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, and Executive Director Greg Scholl. Please visit us at jazz.org; follow us on Twitter @jazzdotorg and Facebook; watch our free, global webcasts at www.new.livestream.com/jazz; and enjoy concerts, education programs, behind-the-scenes footage, programs and more at www.youtube.com/jazzatlincolncenter.