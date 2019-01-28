Wewalka Trading Corp.: Wewalka is Nominated for the US-A-BIZ Award 2019

Austrian Start-Up Company is Among Finalists to Receive This Year's 'Business Oscar's'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Wewalka, a leading European fresh dough producer, has been announced as a finalist among this year's US-A-BIZ award nominees. The award, which is bestowed by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, was founded in 2010 and is going into its 9th season this February. It includes the categories Startup, Investment, Innovation, Market Footprint, Trendsetter, and 'Spectacular'.

'Brainpower, know-how and quality 'made in Austria' are demanded all over the world - and especially in the USA. This is what these companies can prove with their outstanding success stories on the highly competitive US-market,' says Walter Koren, Austrian Delegate of Economy in Los Angeles, CA.

The US-A-BIZ Award Ceremony 2019 will be taking place on the Oscar's Academy Award weekend on February 23-24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

About Wewalka

Wewalka is one of the leading refrigerated dough producers in the world. Headquartered outside Vienna, Austria, the company provides products to more than 30 countries across Europe and Asia, and since 2015 also to the United States.

Wewalka is a family-owned company driven by a passion for good food and good living. All dough products are prepared in the European bakery tradition with high-quality ingredients and contain no artificial colors or flavors, no bleached flour, no hydrogenated oil, and no high-fructose corn syrup. Minimally packaged, the company remains firmly committed to producing its products in a sustainable and responsible way. With parchment paper included, these products give consumers a cleaner way to bake with pleasing results every time.

All Wewalka's products are available in the dairy aisle of grocery stores. The product line includes four innovations* new to the U.S. market:

Wewalka Bistro Pizza Dough*: the first round refrigerated pizza dough in the U.S.

Wewalka Puff Pastry Dough*: the first refrigerated puff pastry dough available in U.S. Unlike frozen competitors, there is no waiting to thaw before use.

Wewalka Flatbread Dough*: the first Flatbread dough sold refrigerated and ready to use.

Wewalka Pie Crust Dough*: the first individual, lard-free and 25% thicker pie crust dough.

Wewalka Classic Pizza Dough: made with European olive oil and real yeast, this hearty dough is family-sized, and best-selling.

For more information, visit www.wewalka.us.

Press release WKO (original, in German):

"WirtschaftsOskar" 2019: Die Nominierten stehen fest

USA-BIZ-AWARD der AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA: 18 österreichische Unternehmen sind für Spitzenleistungen am US-amerikanischen Markt nominiert

https://www.ots.at/presseaussendung/OTS_20190122_OTS0042/wirtschaftsoskar-2019-die-nominierten-stehen-fest

