Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - VitalHub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #712 at the Cantech Investment Conference to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St. West, Toronto) on Tuesday January 29 - Wednesday January 30, 2019.

The Cantech Investment Conference opened the floodgates of capital to Canada's innovation companies. The Conference has grown every year since its inception in 2013 and has been host to every major player in Canadian technology and finance.

This is the hallmark event, that attracts the interest of investors, funds and media from both sides of the border to meet with Canadian innovation entrepreneurs.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/cantech-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

