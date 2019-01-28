The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle), By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV BEV), By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Inductive/Wireless), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of more than 14% by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing affordability of electric vehicles offered by the leading automobile manufacturers and rising need for automobiles running on cleaner fuel due to surging pollution levels.
Moreover, demand for electric vehicles is further anticipated to increase in United Kingdom on the back of huge investments by various OEMs for developing more affordable and premium electric vehicles in the coming years.
Additionally, government is focusing on boosting adoption of electric vehicles by providing subsidies and incentives on these vehicles, which would aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report discusses the following aspects of Electric Vehicle market in United Kingdom:
- Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle), By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV BEV), By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Inductive/Wireless)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6. United Kingdom Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
8. Market Dynamics
9. Policy Regulatory Landscape
10. Market Trends Developments
11. United Kingdom Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Featured
- BMW UK Ltd
- Colt Car Company (Mitsubishi)
- Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd
- Volkswagen Group UK Ltd
- Renault UK Ltd
- FORD UK
- Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Ltd
- Audi UK Ltd
- Tesla Inc
- Hyundai Motor UK Ltd
