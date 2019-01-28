The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle), By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV BEV), By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Inductive/Wireless), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of more than 14% by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing affordability of electric vehicles offered by the leading automobile manufacturers and rising need for automobiles running on cleaner fuel due to surging pollution levels.

Moreover, demand for electric vehicles is further anticipated to increase in United Kingdom on the back of huge investments by various OEMs for developing more affordable and premium electric vehicles in the coming years.

Additionally, government is focusing on boosting adoption of electric vehicles by providing subsidies and incentives on these vehicles, which would aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report discusses the following aspects of Electric Vehicle market in United Kingdom:

Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle), By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV BEV), By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Inductive/Wireless)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

6. United Kingdom Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

8. Market Dynamics

9. Policy Regulatory Landscape

10. Market Trends Developments

11. United Kingdom Economic Profile

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

BMW UK Ltd

Colt Car Company (Mitsubishi)

Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd

Volkswagen Group UK Ltd

Renault UK Ltd

FORD UK

Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Ltd

Audi UK Ltd

Tesla Inc

Hyundai Motor UK Ltd

