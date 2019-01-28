PlantEXT positioned for competitive advantage in international markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - PlantEXT Ltd. ("PlantEXT") and BB1 Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: BBA.P) are pleased to announce that the Israeli Government's Cabinet has approved export of medical cannabis products. Exports are expected to begin after regulations are written, likely within the next 9-12 months.

According to Doug Sommerville, CEO of PlantEXT, "The approval of medical cannabis exports from Israel is exciting news for the Israeli medical cannabis industry. The ability to export medical cannabis will create a competitive advantage for Israeli research and development firms, like PlantEXT, that expects to be ready to export products when the regulations are implemented later this year."

"PlantEXT is executing on its vision to develop and commercialize what it expects to be the world's most effective anti-inflammatory medical cannabis formulations, based on Israeli science and clinical research, in order to improve the quality of life for patients across the globe. PlantEXT has been conducting R & D in Israel since 2015, and is positioned, through existing Israeli supply chain and GMP manufacturing relationships, to bring its proprietary anti-inflammatory products to market in Israel, and to export its products from Israel to countries that have approved cannabis imports, worldwide," said Mr. Sommerville.

PlantEXT is an Israeli company focused on developing and commercializing the world's most effective medical cannabis formulations for the treatment of inflammation related medical conditions. Plantext has entered into a strategic partnership with the State of Israel's Agricultural Research Organization ("ARO") to develop and commercialize a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"). PlantEXT also operates independent research and development facilities near Tel Aviv, where it is developing a pipeline of anti-inflammatory products supported by pre-clinical and clinical research. PlantEXT is preparing to begin commercial marketing of ARO's IBD product in Israel during Q1 2019 and internationally when Israel's export regulations are implemented.

