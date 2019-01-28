Zero-power FRAM Memory Technology Gains Designer Attention According to OEMSecrets Report

YORK, England, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

OEMSecrets, market leading search engine for electronics parts, sees Cypress Semiconductor's FM25V20A storage take fifth place in customer interest during December 2018.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814287/OEMSecrets_FRAM.jpg )



Keeping configuration data stored in SRAM requires the permanent presence of power. Parts such as the DS1230Y by Dallas Semiconductor solve this problem by bundling a battery on the chip, leading to large, expensive chips with limited lifetime.

FRAM, short for Ferroelectric RAM, works around that problem. It uses a ferroelectric layer, and keeps information for a practically unlimited amount of time without power. The number of writes is not limited; cells can be written on a per-byte level avoiding problems found in FLASH memories.

We saw interest in the above-mentioned FM25V20A, which is Cypress's alternative to a classic SPI Flash memory. Using the new technology provides two benefits: firstly, writes are accomplished without delay. Secondarily, the zero block size makes small changes easy - rewriting the entire block is not required. Click here to view and quickly compare prices of the FM25V20A from Cypress's authorised distributors on OEMsecrets.

To quote Ing. Tam HANNA, Engineering Consultant to OEMSecrets: "seeing FRAM technology gain customer interest is interesting - so far, designers were shy to deploy the parts. Companies maintaining legacy test equipment frequently face problems with NVRAM batteries running out - FRAM is a nice way to significantly improve long-term reliability."

OEMsecrets.com - Leading price comparison site for electronic parts and components.

Media Contact

info@oemsecrets.com

