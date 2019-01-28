With a spotlight on 'Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth', entries are invited from organisations with outstanding programmes in protecting their global workforce

The International SOS Foundation today announced the launch of the 2019 Global Duty of Care Awards. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, recognise organisations for their excellence in mitigating health and security risks and the successful protection of the global workforce.

The 2019 focus, 'Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth', emphasises the contribution that Duty of Care can bring to building a sustainable business. Two new award categories are introduced; 'Remote Resilience' and 'Belt and Road Initiative'.

Organisations of all sizes are encouraged to apply, specifically all professionals from security, risk management, travel, insurance, law, health and safety, occupational health, and human resources.

Arnaud Vaissié, Chairman, International SOS Foundation said, "Many of the established norms of international relations are facing challenges, with far-reaching impacts on business. This includes heightened sensitivity around travel and relocation. Businesses with global workforces and increasingly complicated compliance obligations need to be kept abreast of what is changing. In particular, where, when and how it will affect them and their employees. The 2019 Awards encourage sharing of best practices in all aspects of Duty of Care. This year's focus on 'Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth' reflects that by protecting human capital at work, organisations can achieve greater sustainability and growth. The 2019 awards will be hosted in Shanghai, China, a centre of exponential growth and global change as the Belt and Road Initiative gains momentum.

Melissa Delaney, Senior Manager, Student Life Department at RMIT University Vietnam, winner in the 2018 Duty of Care Awards, said, "Wherever they are in the world, the health and wellbeing of our student population of over 6,000 scholars is high priority. Winning the 2018 Duty of Care Award in Education for our student support, was a great accolade and acknowledgement of the robust nature of our programme. It is also a pleasure to be able to share our learning's and best practices, demonstrating how embedding student welfare and wellbeing in educational programmes can result in improved student participation and educational success."

The awards will be supported by a panel of sector-leading expert judges and a host of internationally recognised organisations.

The 2019 Global Duty of Care Awards will be presented in the following categories:

1. Innovation new or novel approaches to identifying, managing and mitigating risk, including utilising advancements in technology.

2. Resilient Resilience developing organisational robustness to protect the health, security and safety of people working in challenging, extreme or remote environments.

3. Communications effective communications campaigns or programmes that mitigate travel, health or security risk to mobile workers.

4. Ambassador of Duty of Care This category recognises an individual who has made significant impact in protecting people travelling and working abroad.

5. Education effective programmes that mitigate health, security and travel risks to students, faculty and others staff in the education sector.

6. Sustainability the role of Duty of Care and Travel Risk Management in an organisation's Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability programme.

7. Belt and Road Initiative *New Category* organisations investing in the Belt and Road initiative to help promote international relations, mobility and sustainability whilst ensuring a high quality standard of Duty of Care.

To enter the 2019 Global Duty of Care Awards:

To learn more, visit www.dutyofcareawards.org. Organisations and individuals may enter here.

The awards entries close on Tuesday 30 April 2019

The awards shortlist will be announced on Friday 28 June 2019

Winners will be selected and presented at the Awards gala dinner on Thursday 17 October 2019 in the Grand Kempinski Hotel, Shanghai, China.

Duty of Care Summit:

The 2019 Duty of Care Awards will be preceded by the Duty of Care Summit, held on the same day.

Now in its third year, the Summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. Take a look at last year's event and register your interest here to be notified as soon as tickets go on sale.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SOS FOUNDATION Ambassadors for Duty of Care

The International SOS Foundation is an independent, non-profit organisation, established in 2011 with registered charity status. The International SOS Foundation commissions and shares research and best practice for a greater understanding and mitigation of risks in areas of Duty of Care for the global workforce. Key topics supported via thought-leadership programmes are: risk management, sustainability, prevention and work heath. For more information: www.InternationalsosFoundation.org

