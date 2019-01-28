As from February 1, 2019, Subscription rights issued by Fram Skandinavien AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: FRAM TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012194330 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 168074 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from February 1, 2019, Paid subscribed shares issued by Fram Skandinavien AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscribed shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: FRAM BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012194348 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 168075 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.