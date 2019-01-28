The global ultrasonic testing equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for ultrasonic testing in pipelines. Pipelines are used for transporting high volumes of oil and gas and thus are highly prone to corrosion and defects, and leakage or rupture in it can adversely affect the surrounding environment. Ultrasonic testing is widely used in pipeline inspection as it offers a high level of accuracy and depth resolution, accurate inspection of thick walls, and the detection of mid-wall anomalies. Post the Deepwater Horizon accident in 2011, new oil and gas projects have become more stringent globally, with stricter regulatory norms. These rules aimed to enhance pipeline safety and drive the adoption of innovative technologies and best practices for pipelines. Such developments are expected to increase the demand for pipeline inspection, thereby driving the demand for ultrasonic testing equipment.

As per Technavio, the rise in the use of phased array ultrasonic testing equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ultrasonic testing equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ultrasonic testing equipment market: Rise in use of phased array ultrasonic testing equipment

The phased array ultrasonic testing method is an advanced form of ultrasonic testing that offers accurate and flexible defect identification. The main difference between a conventional ultrasonic and a phased array testing equipment is that the latter comprises a single transducer for sending and receiving signals while the former uses multiple transducers. With several transducers, a phased array testing equipment can emit ultrasonic waves at different angles to cover the maximum possible area to be inspected, thereby offering a more detailed and accurate representation of the inspected object. The other significant advantage of phased array testing is the use of computer-controlled ultrasonic waves. This provides flexibility in fixing the transducer at different parameters, which helps in inspecting even complex geometries. The data gathered from phased array testing can be stored digitally. With a general trend toward the digitization of industries, the adoption of phased array testing is expected to offer new opportunities for ultrasonic testing equipment manufacturers.

"Apart from rise in use of phased array ultrasonic testing equipment, the growing demand for power, the growing use of ultrasonic testing in place of radiographic testing, and the rise in wind power generation are some other major aspects that are contributing largely to the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ultrasonic testing equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ultrasonic testing equipment market by end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace and defense, automotive, others) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37%, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

