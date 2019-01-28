Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the benefits of predictive analytics solutions in analyzing customer behavior. The new article highlights the impact that predictive analytics solutions can have on businesses. It also gives an overview of how predictive analytics solutions can help businesses in identifying qualified leads, predicting customer behavior, and enhancing personalization by managing large volumes of data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005477/en/

Benefits of predictive analytics solutions in analyzing customer behavior. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growth in data and information, customer dynamics have changed significantly. This has resulted in innumerable challenges for businesses, especially in terms of market uncertainties, rising competition, customer demands, fraud detection, and risk management. Such factors have hampered the marketing productivity of businesses and compelled them to utilize their customers' data for addressing their demands. Since unstructured data is quite difficult to analyze, companies need to leverage predictive analyticssolutions and set up analytical frameworks to gain optimum results from the data.

Are you finding difficulties in analyzing an unstructured datasets? Get in touch with our experts and know how our predictive analytics solutions can help you gain actionable insights from the company's data.

Benefits of predictive analytics solutions:

Helps in identifying and prioritizing qualified leads

Predictive analytics solutions enable companies to eliminate unqualified leads by prioritizing known prospects based on their probability of taking action. It not only helps them find prospects who have similarities with existing buyers but also increases the probability of attaining new customers. The insights gained through data mining and data analytics also help them identify profitable customers and devise strategies that can help them grow. Moreover, this enables them to predict most potential customers with the highest chance of purchasing.

Identifying ready-to-buy customers can help companies to plan their marketing strategies efficiently. To know our how predictive analytics solutions can empower your business with real-time decision making, request a free proposal

Improve accuracy in predicting customer behavior

Employing predictive analytics techniques help companies to analyze similarities and patterns between variables in the data and predict behaviors of existing as well as new customers. It helps companies to identify ready to buy customers and devise effective marketing strategies by anticipating consumer behavior. With the help of predictive analytics techniques, businesses can easily understand their customers and reach them through right marketing channels.

Still not sure how to leverage predictive analytics techniques for analyzing customer behavior? Request for more information

Boosts personalization

With the rising popularity of the customer-centric approach, personalization has become significantly important for companies. However, providing personalized messages at times becomes difficult for companies that do not possess accurate data, sufficient data, or detailed insights. They need to leverage data science, machine learning and data analytics to automate segmentation for personalized messaging. This helps business to target specific individuals while you cross-sell, upsell, or recommend products to your customers.

Want to curate, process, and analyze huge datasets by utilizing predictive analytics techniques? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005477/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us