Quimper's Offer for Ahlsell: Supplement to the Offer Document Made Public

On 11 December 2018, Quimper AB (a company that has been or will be indirectly invested in by CVC Funds) ("Quimper")[1], announced a public cash offer of SEK 55 per share to the shareholders in Ahlsell AB (publ) ("Ahlsell" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in Ahlsell to Quimper (the "Offer"). The acceptance period ends on 11 February 2019. The offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 19 December 2018.

On account of Ahlsell's press release on 28 January 2019 regarding the issue of a fairness opinion and the independent bid committee's unanimous decision to recommend the shareholders in Ahlsell to accept the Offer, as well as the publication of Ahlsell's interim report for the period January-December 2018 on 24 January 2019, Quimper has prepared a supplement to the offer document which includes the above-mentioned documents. The supplement has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The supplement has been made public today and is, together with the offer document, and the acceptance form, available on Quimper's website (www.quimperbidco.com) and on Carnegie Investment Bank's website (www.carnegie.se).

The supplement should be read in conjunction with the offer document of 19 December 2018.

Quimper

For more information about the Offer, please see: www.quimperbidco.com

Information about CVC

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 24 offices and approximately 450 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$ 116 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. CVC Funds have been investing in the Nordic region for more than 20 years and currently invest in a wide range of portfolio companies in the region, including Synsam, ÅR Packaging, eTraveli and Mehiläinen.

In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$69 billion of assets. Today, CVC Funds are invested in 72 companies worldwide, employing c.200,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of over US$150 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

This information was submitted for publication on 28 January 2019 at 17:00 (CET).

Information about the Offer:

www.quimperbidco.com

[1] Quimper is a newly formed entity that has been or will be indirectly invested in by funds or vehicles ("CVC Funds") advised by CVC Advisers Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. and/or its affiliates. "CVC" means CVC Advisers Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. and its affiliates, together with CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. and each of its subsidiaries.

