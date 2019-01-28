Regulatory News:

Baikowski(Paris:ALBKK):

2018 Results March 11, 2019 Financial Analysts Meeting for 2018 Results April 10, 2019 General Shareholders' Meeting May 15, 2019 2019 Half-Year Results September 6, 2019 Financial Analysts Meeting for 2019 Half-Year Results October 8, 2019

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and ceria for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, telephone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries. In 2017, Baikowski achieved revenue of €40 million.

www.baikowski.com - finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005052/en/

Contacts:

Baikowski

Financial communications

Jérôme Gacoin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com