Under the liquidity contract signed with Oddo Corporate Finance on KORIAN (Paris:KORI) shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2018:

46,386 shares

3,168,774.73

It is reminded that when setting up the contract, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

21,394 shares

3,929,067.95

Next event: 5 February 2019 after the close of trading

2018 full-year revenue

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, hospital care and home-care services, with 803 facilities. Present in five countries (France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain) serving 300,000 patients and residents, the Group employs more than 50,000 people.

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap Euronext

Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

