Reveal Data and NexLP Combine Technology Stack to Provide All-In-One AI Solution

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal technology company Reveal Data has announced an all-new technology partnership with artificial intelligence software company NexLP. This agreement will enable Reveal the opportunity to immediately include NexLP's AI features, and will allow NexLP the opportunity to distribute its technology through Reveal's global footprint. This partnership exemplifies Reveal and NexLP's commitment to addressing the complex needs of investigations and attorneys across the enterprise, law firms, and litigation service providers.

"We are excited to partner with Reveal Data to offer our Story Engine AI platform to its committed customer base worldwide. Story Engine's authentic AI, combined with Reveal's technology, offers a tremendous package of power and innovation to its users. At NexLP, we believe in an AI model-driven future for e-Discovery and enterprise risk mitigation, and this partnership with Reveal Data will bring this vision to tens of thousands of users on a daily basis," said Jay Leib, NexLP Co-Founder and CEO.

NexLP's Story Engine functionality will be marketed as "Reveal AI powered by NexLP," and is accessible to all Reveal customers under the terms of its current licensing models - in addition to future customers. The functionality and all-in-one pricing model will be included for both on-premise and cloud-based subscriptions.

"We are proud to partner with the team at NexLP to offer its Story Engine AI platform to our loyal customer base. NexLP has been on our radar for some time and clients have asked about its AI technology. At Reveal we value client input tremendously, and we are pleased to immediately offer Reveal AI, packaged with our award-winning Reveal technology, to all of our clients around the globe," said Wendell Jisa, Reveal Data CEO.

About Reveal Data

Reveal is a legal software company that applies the unique combination of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems solving problems faster. Available in both a SaaS and on-premise subscription, Reveal is used by legal service providers, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and law firms in more than 40 countries across five continents. For more information, visit www.revealdata.com

About NexLP

NexLP's Story Engine uses AI and machine learning to derive actionable insight from structured and unstructured data to help law firms and enterprises mitigate risk and untapped opportunities faster and with a greater understanding of context. For more information, visit www.nexlp.com.