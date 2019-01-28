UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield scored "A" for Climate Action

Paris, Amsterdam, January 28, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield scored "A" for Climate Action

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has been highlighted as a global leader on corporate climate action by environmental impact non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), achieving a score of "A", the highest in the CDP Climate Change assessment.

For the Group, this top grade is a strong signal of the relevance and strength of its CSR Strategy and a recognition of its commitment over time for climate.

In 2016, the Group launched its "Better Places 2030" CSR strategy, building on the objectives outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement and taking them one step further. The Group was the first listed real estate company to engage in such a comprehensive strategy, incorporating CSR into its entire value chain and addressing the wide scope of indirect carbon emissions resulting from construction works, transportation of visitors and employees, and energy consumption by tenants, with the ambition to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 (vs. 2015).

Its strategy and actions are regularly assessed by analysts, researchers, investors and third-party certification bodies that rank Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield as one of the most sustainable companies in the industry.

CDP is an international non-profit that monitors and encourages companies and governments in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. The Climate Change "A List" is published by CDP each year, alongside similar lists for leadership on protecting forests and water security. CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The Westfield acquisition was finalised after CDP's assessment. This assessment covers the Continental Europe perimeter only.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com (mailto:Maarten.otte@urw.com)

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.bannelier-suderie@urw.com (mailto:Tiphaine.bannelier-suderie@urw.com)

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 97 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

(http://www.urw.com/)Visit our Media Library at https://www.mediacentre.urw.com (https://mediacentre.urw.com/)





20190128 URW CDP A LIST (http://hugin.info/136618/R/2232533/877966.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via Globenewswire

