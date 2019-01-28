Paragon ID: Paragon ID partners with Wizway Solutions

Unparalleled position in mobile ticketing

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership with Wizway Solutions, a leading player in the digitisation of tickets on NFC (Near Field Communication) smartphones.

Just a few weeks after the announcement of its strategic investment in airweb, Paragon ID announces a partnership with Wizway Solutions which completes its digital offering for mobile ticketing solutions required by a growing number of transport networks and cities.

Paragon ID's technologies are particularly strong in the digital front end where the applications and remote sales platform, accessed through its strategic investment in airweb, combine with its own secure, software solution NFC/HCE (Host Card Emulation) to provide a technical offer which is unrivalled in the market today.

For larger transport networks, which require secure contactless NFC ticketing solutions, Paragon ID's HCE solution will be integrated in Wizway Solutions' suite of digital services to allow all NFC-enabled smartphones to act as a contactless ticket.

For smaller and medium-sized transport networks, airweb's dynamic QR code service will provide a highly adaptable digital ticketing solution with fast implementation.

Wizway Solutions was born from the shared vision of four key market players - RATP, SNCF, Gemalto and Orange - of making contactless solutions accessible to all. The company, which announced its partnership with Samsung last week, is the sole industrial player in Europe providing a comprehensive NFC platform, having access to hardware security solutions (such as the Secure Element embedded in Samsung smartphones) and software security solutions with Paragon ID technology.

Extending its partnership to Wizway Solutions gives Paragon ID - already a world-leading supplier in smartcards as well as magnetic and contactless tickets - the opportunity to offer the most comprehensive mobile ticketing offer in the market, tailorable to the specific needs of its customers. It also opens doors to new markets in emerging countries.

Clem Garvey, CEO at Paragon ID says:

"Paragon ID and Wizway Solutions share a common goal which is to provide the best and most secure customer experience for travellers and transit authorities. We are pleased to be working closely with them to offer the best and widest mobile ticketing available on the market."

Louis Brosse, CEO of Wizway Solutions:

"We are very happy to partner with Paragon ID, a company already recognized for its know-how in transit ticketing, security and successful implementation of HCE solutions. Wizway Solutions will widen the scope of its comprehensive industrial platform, to provide contactless mobile ticketing to an even larger number of travellers and transit operators."

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in three continents (US, Europe and Asia), close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million and over 6,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers.

For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com. Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

