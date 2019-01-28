THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

Lyon, January 28, 2019 - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurological diseases, and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2019. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
February 13, 2019: Cash position as at December 31th 2018
April 29, 2019: 2018 Year-End Results (before opening market)
May 13, 2019: Cash position as at March 31th 2019
June 20, 2019: Annual Shareholders Meeting
July 9, 2019: Cash position as at June 30th 2019
September 26, 2019: 2019 Half-Year Results
October 15, 2019: Cash position as at September 30th 2019
Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following events:
April 4, 2019: Market Solutions Forum by ESN, Paris
April 9 & 10, 2019: Midcap Event Portzamparc, Paris
April 16 & 17, 2019: CF&B SmallCap Event, Paris
May 14 & 15, 2019: Large & MidCap Event (Midcap partners), Paris
June 18 & 19, 2019: CF&B Spring European Midcap, Paris
September 20, 2019: CF&B Midcap Event, Amsterdam
October 14 & 15, 2019: CF&B European MidCap Event, Paris
December, 2019: CF&B Midcap Event, Geneva (exact date to be confirmed)
Contacts
THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Financial and Administrative Director
investisseurs@theranexus.fr
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75
theranexus@actus.fr
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
