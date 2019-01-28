Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: SME Growth Market Status & Rule Consultation 28-Jan-2019 / 17:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEX Exchange has today published a response to feedback received in the consultation launched on 20 December 2018 in relation to proposed changes to the Growth Market Rules for Issuers to reflect the new requirements to which the Growth Market will now be subject as a designated SME growth market. The response is available on our website at http://www.nexexchange.com/resources/consultations/, together with a new version of the Growth Market Rules for Issuers (which is effective immediately) and a marked-up copy of the rules confirming what changes have been made. NEX Exchange is grateful to all those who responded with feedback on the consultation. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7818 9767 Fax: 020 7000 5841 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 7278 EQS News ID: 770235 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2019