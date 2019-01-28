CEO & Co-Founder of Selah Freedom to Speak About Importance of Eradicating Sex Trafficking and Exploitation

Cocktails & Conversations with Professional Athletes, Influencers & Philanthropists

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Elizabeth Fisher, CEO & co-founder of Selah Freedom and The Selah Way Foundation, will speak at a private event to raise awareness of sex trafficking ahead of The Big Game in Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 3282 Northside Pkwy NW #100 - Atlanta, GA 30327. Fisher will be joined by Selah Freedom Ambassadors: NBA World Champion Trent Tucker, NFL Legend Tony Richardson and WNBA World Champion Asjha Jones.

Sex trafficking is a $32 billion organized crime industry in the United States, where 300,000 children are sold each year. One out of three girls and one out of five boys are sexually abused, and they are sold 15-40 times every 24 hours by their trafficker. The event presenters will shed light on how Selah Freedom helps survivors by getting them into safe homes and working with law enforcement to ensure trafficking criminals end up behind bars. Northern Trust will host the event in support of Selah Freedom's important mission.

Confirmed guests include NFL stars; Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings, Trey Burton - Chicago Bears, Hakeem Valles - NY Giants, Tim Tebow, Matt Stover, Marques Ogden, Rennie Curran, Robert Griffith, Erik Coleman, Tyrone Keys as well as NBA All-Star Rick Brown and WNBA star Rushia Brown.

'This issue needs to be at the forefront, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to raise it among a group that's committed to social responsibility,' says Fisher. 'We're thankful for Northern Trust's partnership and support of our mission.'

'As part of Northern Trust's commitment to advancing a culture of caring and investing in the communities we serve worldwide, we are proud to support The Selah Way Foundation in their mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through education and awareness,' says Glenn Weiss, President, Wealth Management, Georgia Region at Northern Trust.

ABOUT SELAH FREEDOM

Selah Freedom is a national organization with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through their four strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach and Residential. Selah Freedom actively confronts the issue of sex trafficking and is being upheld as the model for how to effectively bring solutions to survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation. Visit www.selahfreedom.com and follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/selahfreedominc Instagram @selahfreedom

Twitter @selah_freedom

ABOUT THE SELAH WAY FOUNDATION

The Selah Way Foundation is a global network of leading anti-sex trafficking service providers dedicated to eradicating this issue on a global scale. By locking arms with well-vetted, expert organizations in this movement, The Selah Way Foundation creates a solid system of care for survivors of sex trafficking. The Selah Way Foundation has three initiatives: Prevention, Protection and Provision. These three initiatives will exponentially expand every year to eradicate sex trafficking on a global scale.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately-held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $278.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of Dec. 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

Elizabeth Melendez Fisher, CEO & Co-Founder of Selah Freedom & The Selah Way Foundation

