Envirocleanse LLC inTank Ballast Water Treatment System Receives Fleet Sale Commitment from Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A. (Athens, GREECE)

The first approved BWTS to treat during voyage: No Filter, No Change to port activities, The highest confidence of compliance with the least impact to vessel operations.

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirocleanse LLC, division of Charter Brokerage LLC, a BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY company is pleased to announce a fleet sale commitment from Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A. ("EST") both for the bulker and tanker arms. The initial installation will be in the 2nd Quarter of 2019, with an additional 30+ vessels over the following 5 years.

Mr. E. Candiotis, Fleet Manager for EST remarks as follows:

"Finally, a solution that fits with the operational profile of our vessels. This is what the industry has been waiting for the last 10 years. EST had chosen not to decide on BWTS retrofits because of the immaturity of the industry, the regulatory uncertainty, and the need to filter huge volumes of water whilst in Port waiting for a costly failure. Our strategy has been to wait for the next-generation of technologies that are designed to fit with and have the least impact on our fleet's operations and the vessels' Engine Room, while at the same time they provide an adequate degree of redundancy and assurance of compliance in all occasions.inTankTM checks all the boxes."

Jim Stanka, President of Envirocleanse, LLC, comments:

"Enterprises Shipping and Trading is a well-recognized and admired company in the shipping industry. EST conducted an intense evaluation of all aspects of the inTankTM system to ensure the most comprehensive fit for their fleet profile: OPEX; CAPEX; Compliance; Reliability; Cargo Operations; Modular and Flexible Installation. We are therefore extremely gratified that our system has been given this vote of confidence by a company that has such extensive operational knowledge, and a commitment to environmental compliance."

About Envirocleanse LLC

The mission of Envirocleanse is to provide a superior ballast water treatment system that assists companies around the world to perform at the highest safety, compliance and reliability standards without impacting cargo operations. Envirocleanse LLC is a division of Charter Brokerage LLC, a BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY company.

