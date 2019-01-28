Trinity Bank N.A.: CORRECTION: Trinity Bank Reports 4Q and FYE 2018 Results

This press release replaces the press release disseminated January 22, 2019 at 3:35PM ET. The press release contained an incorrect September 2018 Diluted earnings per share and has been corrected in the version below.
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
|4Q
|2018
Net Income (in 000's)
|$
|1,200
|$
|4,677
Return on Average Assets
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
Return on Average Equity
|15.02
|%
|14.77
|%
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $1,200,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share, compared to $642,000 or $.57 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 87.9%.
For the year 2018, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,677,000, or $4.19 per diluted common share, compared to $3,068,000, or $2.74 per diluted common share for 2017, an increase of 53.0%.
Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "2018 results reflect Trinity Bank's return to its historical level of performance (see below). Superior results are indicative of an outstanding staff providing exceptional customer service."
Trinity Bank
2018
Peer Group
(9-30-18)
2017
2016
2015
2014
Return on Assets
|1.84
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.68
|%
Return on Equity
|14.77
|%
|11.66
|%
|10.22
|%
|14.32
|%
|14.69
|%
|14.29
|%
Executive Vice-President Matt Opitz remarked, "Over the last two years, Trinity has made a substantial investment in our physical facility and in additional staff. These investments are already generating a positive return to shareholders. In 2019, we plan on adding staff, both revenue producers and support staff, in order to achieve our goal for continual organic growth. While focusing on internal growth, we continue to be open to expanding geographically in the North Texas market or acquiring another institution if the right opportunity presents itself."
Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2018
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
%
December 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Interest income
|$
|2,785
|$
|2,407
|15.7
|%
|$
|10,520
|$
|9,141
|15.1
|%
Interest expense
|358
|192
|86.5
|%
|1,118
|656
|70.4
|%
Net Interest Income
|2,427
|2,215
|9.6
|%
|9,402
|8,485
|10.8
|%
Service charges on deposits
|31
|35
|-11.4
|%
|148
|149
|-0.7
|%
Other income
|101
|91
|11.0
|%
|399
|366
|9.0
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|132
|126
|4.8
|%
|547
|515
|6.2
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|757
|575
|31.7
|%
|2,823
|2,102
|34.3
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|120
|112
|7.1
|%
|466
|432
|7.9
|%
Other expense
|289
|290
|-0.3
|%
|1,245
|1,116
|11.6
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,166
|977
|19.3
|%
|4,534
|3,650
|24.2
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,393
|1,364
|2.1
|%
|5,415
|5,350
|1.2
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|3
|2
|N/M
|14
|4
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|507
|N/M
|90
|1,627
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,366
|859
|59.0
|%
|5,339
|3,727
|43.3
|%
Provision for income taxes
|166
|217
|-23.5
|%
|662
|659
|0.5
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,200
|$
|642
|86.9
|%
|$
|4,677
|$
|3,068
|52.4
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.09
|0.58
|87.9
|%
|4.24
|2.77
|53.0
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,100
|1,106
|1,102
|1,106
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share
|1.08
|0.57
|87.9
|%
|4.19
|2.74
|53.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,115
|1,121
|1,117
|1,121
Average for Quarter
Average for Twelve Months
December 31
%
December 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total loans
|$
|144,801
|$
|130,708
|10.8
|%
|$
|143,869
|$
|131,126
|9.7
|%
Total short term investments
|23,175
|33,929
|-31.7
|%
|18,854
|24,136
|-21.9
|%
Total investment securities
|79,700
|92,935
|-14.2
|%
|84,427
|87,396
|-3.4
|%
Earning assets
|247,676
|257,572
|-3.8
|%
|247,150
|242,658
|1.9
|%
Total assets
|255,113
|264,668
|-3.6
|%
|254,343
|249,390
|2.0
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|81,187
|81,387
|-0.2
|%
|81,783
|75,434
|8.4
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|141,081
|150,771
|-6.4
|%
|139,807
|142,423
|-1.8
|%
Total deposits
|222,268
|232,158
|-4.3
|%
|221,590
|217,857
|1.7
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0.0
|%
|390
|79
|393.7
|%
Shareholders' equity
|$
|31,948
|$
|31,546
|1.3
|%
|$
|31,664
|$
|30,682
|3.2
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Total loans
|$
|144,801
|$
|145,280
|$
|147,227
|$
|137,942
|$
|130,708
Total short term investments
|23,175
|18,368
|10,843
|23,035
|33,929
Total investment securities
|79,700
|80,509
|84,981
|92,926
|92,935
Earning assets
|247,676
|244,157
|243,051
|253,903
|257,572
Total assets
|255,113
|251,839
|250,070
|260,399
|264,668
Noninterest bearing deposits
|81,187
|83,151
|80,637
|82,622
|81,387
Interest bearing deposits
|141,081
|135,815
|135,940
|146,206
|150,771
Total deposits
|222,268
|218,966
|216,577
|228,828
|232,158
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|1,566
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|31,948
|$
|32,151
|$
|31,236
|$
|31,308
|$
|31,546
Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest income
|$
|2,785
|$
|2,658
|$
|2,591
|$
|2,486
|$
|2,407
Interest expense
|358
|309
|241
|209
|192
Net Interest Income
|2,427
|2,349
|2,350
|2,277
|2,215
Service charges on deposits
|31
|38
|37
|42
|35
Other income
|101
|111
|100
|87
|91
Total Non Interest Income
|132
|149
|137
|129
|126
Salaries and benefits expense
|757
|707
|731
|628
|575
Occupancy and equipment expense
|120
|119
|106
|121
|112
Other expense
|289
|272
|302
|382
|290
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,166
|1,098
|1,139
|1,131
|977
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,393
|1,400
|1,348
|1,275
|1,364
Gain on sale of securities
|3
|4
|7
|0
|2
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|30
|30
|0
|507
Earnings before income taxes
|1,366
|1,374
|1,325
|1,275
|859
Provision for income taxes
|166
|184
|166
|146
|217
Net Earnings
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,129
|$
|642
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.57
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Total loans
|$
|154,184
|$
|143,846
|$
|150,833
|$
|142,848
|$
|139,818
Total short term investments
|13,127
|23,080
|7,454
|20,766
|19,027
Total investment securities
|81,896
|79,234
|78,840
|93,034
|93,518
Total earning assets
|249,207
|246,160
|237,127
|256,648
|252,363
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,671
|)
|(1,664
|)
|(1,634
|)
|(1,604
|)
|(1,600
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,627
|2,652
|2,729
|2,725
|2,731
Other Assets
|7,018
|5,892
|7,582
|5,046
|5,817
Total assets
|257,181
|253,040
|245,804
|262,815
|259,311
Noninterest bearing deposits
|85,668
|81,856
|79,678
|86,903
|84,445
Interest bearing deposits
|137,979
|137,926
|133,922
|143,929
|143,638
Total deposits
|223,647
|219,782
|213,600
|230,832
|228,083
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|701
|1,311
|610
|1,143
|352
Total liabilities
|224,348
|221,093
|214,210
|231,975
|228,435
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|34,051
|32,772
|32,244
|31,497
|30,993
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|(1,218
|)
|(825
|)
|(650
|)
|(657
|)
|(117
|)
Total Equity
|$
|32,833
|$
|31,947
|$
|31,594
|$
|30,840
|$
|30,876
Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|456
|$
|458
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.28
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,493
Loans charged off
|23
|0
|0
|0
|400
Loan recoveries
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(23
|)
|0
|0
|4
|(400
|)
Provision for loan losses
|30
|30
|30
|0
|507
Balance at end of period
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.14
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|2785
|%
|930
|%
|913
|%
|716
|%
|406
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.31
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.39
|%
Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.88
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.73
|%
|0.97
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|15.02
|%
|14.81
|%
|14.84
|%
|14.42
|%
|8.14
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|15.57
|%
|14.53
|%
|14.51
|%
|14.34
|%
|8.44
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|12.52
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.92
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.75
|%
|4.59
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.17
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.58
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.17
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.88
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|37.9
|%
|41.5
|%
|43.0
|%
|43.9
|%
|37.2
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|29.85
|$
|29.07
|$
|28.13
|$
|27.88
|$
|27.92
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|30.96
|$
|29.82
|$
|29.31
|$
|28.48
|$
|28.02
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,100
|1,099
|1,100
|1,106
|1,106
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|18,478
|378
|2.05
|%
|2.05
|%
|$
|23,763
|311
|1.31
|%
|1.31
|%
FRB Stock
|367
|23
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|373
|23
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|84,427
|2,387
|2.83
|%
|3.58
|%
|87,396
|2,361
|2.70
|%
|3.89
|%
Loans
|143,869
|7,732
|5.37
|%
|5.37
|%
|131,126
|6,446
|4.92
|%
|4.92
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|247,141
|10,520
|4.26
|%
|4.51
|%
|242,658
|9,141
|3.77
|%
|4.19
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|4,411
|4,404
Other assets
|4,427
|4,539
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,636
|)
|(2,211
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,202
|6,732
Total Assets
|$
|254,343
|$
|249,390
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|115,271
|797
|0.69
|%
|0.69
|%
|114,315
|396
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|24,536
|311
|1.27
|%
|1.27
|%
|28,108
|259
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
Other borrowings
|390
|10
|2.56
|%
|2.56
|%
|79
|1
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|140,197
|1,118
|0.80
|%
|0.80
|%
|142,502
|656
|0.46
|%
|0.46
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|81,783
|75,434
Other liabilities
|699
|772
Shareholders' Equity
|31,664
|30,682
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|254,343
|$
|249,390
Net Interest Income and Spread
|9,402
|3.46
|%
|3.71
|%
|8,485
|3.31
|%
|3.73
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.50
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.93
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
December 31
2018
%
2017
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|87,537
|56.77
|%
|$
|80,226
|57.38
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|24,413
|15.83
|%
|18,672
|13.35
|%
Residential
|19,147
|12.42
|%
|24,335
|17.40
|%
Construction and development
|22,034
|14.29
|%
|15,885
|11.36
|%
Consumer
|1,054
|0.68
|%
|700
|0.50
|%
Total loans (gross)
|154,185
|100.00
|%
|139,818
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|154,185
|100.00
|%
|$
|139,818
|100.00
|%
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|34,051
|$
|30,993
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|35,722
|$
|32,593
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|171,326
|$
|158,248
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|19.88
|%
|19.59
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.85
|%
|20.60
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|13.35
|%
|11.71
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|20
|17
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|67.00
|$
|60.30
Low
|$
|59.05
|$
|57.25
Close
|$
|65.50
|$
|59.83
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/533779/CORRECTION-Trinity-Bank-Reports-4Q-and-FYE-2018-Results