sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.01.2019 | 20:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 4Q and FYE 2018 Results

This press release replaces the press release disseminated January 22, 2019 at 3:35PM ET. The press release contained an incorrect September 2018 Diluted earnings per share and has been corrected in the version below.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.


4Q 2018
Net Income (in 000's)
 $1,200 $4,677
Return on Average Assets
 1.88% 1.84%
Return on Average Equity
 15.02% 14.77%

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $1,200,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share, compared to $642,000 or $.57 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 87.9%.

For the year 2018, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,677,000, or $4.19 per diluted common share, compared to $3,068,000, or $2.74 per diluted common share for 2017, an increase of 53.0%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "2018 results reflect Trinity Bank's return to its historical level of performance (see below). Superior results are indicative of an outstanding staff providing exceptional customer service."

Trinity Bank

2018
Peer Group
(9-30-18)
2017
2016
2015
2014
Return on Assets
 1.84% 1.24% 1.23% 1.79% 1.79% 1.68%
Return on Equity
 14.77% 11.66% 10.22% 14.32% 14.69% 14.29%

Executive Vice-President Matt Opitz remarked, "Over the last two years, Trinity has made a substantial investment in our physical facility and in additional staff. These investments are already generating a positive return to shareholders. In 2019, we plan on adding staff, both revenue producers and support staff, in order to achieve our goal for continual organic growth. While focusing on internal growth, we continue to be open to expanding geographically in the North Texas market or acquiring another institution if the right opportunity presents itself."

Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2018

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.


TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
%
December 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Interest income
 $2,785 $2,407 15.7% $10,520 $9,141 15.1%
Interest expense
 358 192 86.5% 1,118 656 70.4%
Net Interest Income
 2,427 2,215 9.6% 9,402 8,485 10.8%
Service charges on deposits
 31 35 -11.4% 148 149 -0.7%
Other income
 101 91 11.0% 399 366 9.0%
Total Non Interest Income
 132 126 4.8% 547 515 6.2%
Salaries and benefits expense
 757 575 31.7% 2,823 2,102 34.3%
Occupancy and equipment expense
 120 112 7.1% 466 432 7.9%
Other expense
 289 290 -0.3% 1,245 1,116 11.6%
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,166 977 19.3% 4,534 3,650 24.2%
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,393 1,364 2.1% 5,415 5,350 1.2%
Gain on sale of securities
 3 2 N/M 14 4 N/M
Gain on sale of assets
 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 507 N/M 90 1,627 N/M
Earnings before income taxes
 1,366 859 59.0% 5,339 3,727 43.3%
Provision for income taxes
 166 217 -23.5% 662 659 0.5%
Net Earnings
 $1,200 $642 86.9% $4,677 $3,068 52.4%
Basic earnings per share
 1.09 0.58 87.9% 4.24 2.77 53.0%
Basic weighted average shares
 1,100 1,106 1,102 1,106
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share
 1.08 0.57 87.9% 4.19 2.74 53.0%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
 1,115 1,121 1,117 1,121

Average for Quarter
Average for Twelve Months
December 31
%
December 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total loans
 $144,801 $130,708 10.8% $143,869 $131,126 9.7%
Total short term investments
 23,175 33,929 -31.7% 18,854 24,136 -21.9%
Total investment securities
 79,700 92,935 -14.2% 84,427 87,396 -3.4%
Earning assets
 247,676 257,572 -3.8% 247,150 242,658 1.9%
Total assets
 255,113 264,668 -3.6% 254,343 249,390 2.0%
Noninterest bearing deposits
 81,187 81,387 -0.2% 81,783 75,434 8.4%
Interest bearing deposits
 141,081 150,771 -6.4% 139,807 142,423 -1.8%
Total deposits
 222,268 232,158 -4.3% 221,590 217,857 1.7%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0.0% 390 79 393.7%
Shareholders' equity
 $31,948 $31,546 1.3% $31,664 $30,682 3.2%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Total loans
 $144,801 $145,280 $147,227 $137,942 $130,708
Total short term investments
 23,175 18,368 10,843 23,035 33,929
Total investment securities
 79,700 80,509 84,981 92,926 92,935
Earning assets
 247,676 244,157 243,051 253,903 257,572
Total assets
 255,113 251,839 250,070 260,399 264,668
Noninterest bearing deposits
 81,187 83,151 80,637 82,622 81,387
Interest bearing deposits
 141,081 135,815 135,940 146,206 150,771
Total deposits
 222,268 218,966 216,577 228,828 232,158
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 1,566 0 0
Shareholders' equity
 $31,948 $32,151 $31,236 $31,308 $31,546

Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest income
 $2,785 $2,658 $2,591 $2,486 $2,407
Interest expense
 358 309 241 209 192
Net Interest Income
 2,427 2,349 2,350 2,277 2,215
Service charges on deposits
 31 38 37 42 35
Other income
 101 111 100 87 91
Total Non Interest Income
 132 149 137 129 126
Salaries and benefits expense
 757 707 731 628 575
Occupancy and equipment expense
 120 119 106 121 112
Other expense
 289 272 302 382 290
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,166 1,098 1,139 1,131 977
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,393 1,400 1,348 1,275 1,364
Gain on sale of securities
 3 4 7 0 2
Gain on sale of other assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 30 30 30 0 507
Earnings before income taxes
 1,366 1,374 1,325 1,275 859
Provision for income taxes
 166 184 166 146 217
Net Earnings
 $1,200 $1,190 $1,159 $1,129 $642
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.08 $1.07 $1.03 $1.00 $0.57

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Total loans
 $154,184 $143,846 $150,833 $142,848 $139,818
Total short term investments
 13,127 23,080 7,454 20,766 19,027
Total investment securities
 81,896 79,234 78,840 93,034 93,518
Total earning assets
 249,207 246,160 237,127 256,648 252,363
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,671) (1,664) (1,634) (1,604) (1,600)
Premises and equipment
 2,627 2,652 2,729 2,725 2,731
Other Assets
 7,018 5,892 7,582 5,046 5,817
Total assets
 257,181 253,040 245,804 262,815 259,311
Noninterest bearing deposits
 85,668 81,856 79,678 86,903 84,445
Interest bearing deposits
 137,979 137,926 133,922 143,929 143,638
Total deposits
 223,647 219,782 213,600 230,832 228,083
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Other Liabilities
 701 1,311 610 1,143 352
Total liabilities
 224,348 221,093 214,210 231,975 228,435
Shareholders' Equity Actual
 34,051 32,772 32,244 31,497 30,993
Unrealized Gain - AFS
 (1,218) (825) (650) (657) (117)
Total Equity
 $32,833 $31,947 $31,594 $30,840 $30,876

Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Nonaccrual loans
 $60 $137 $179 $224 $394
Restructured loans
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets
 $60 $137 $179 $224 $394
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
 $0 $456 $458 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
 0.04% 0.10% 0.12% 0.16% 0.28%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Balance at beginning of period
 $1,664 $1,634 $1,604 $1,600 $1,493
Loans charged off
 23 0 0 0 400
Loan recoveries
 0 0 0 4 0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
 (23) 0 0 4 (400)
Provision for loan losses
 30 30 30 0 507
Balance at end of period
 $1,671 $1,664 $1,634 $1,604 $1,600
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
 1.08% 1.10% 1.08% 1.12% 1.14%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
 2785% 930% 913% 716% 406%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% 0.31%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 0.39%

Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
 1.88% 1.89% 1.85% 1.73% 0.97%
Return on average equity (annualized)
 15.02% 14.81% 14.84% 14.42% 8.14%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 15.57% 14.53% 14.51% 14.34% 8.44%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
 12.52% 12.77% 12.49% 12.02% 11.92%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
 4.75% 4.59% 4.53% 4.19% 4.17%
Effective Cost of Funds
 0.58% 0.51% 0.40% 0.33% 0.29%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
 4.17% 4.08% 4.13% 3.86% 3.88%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
 37.9% 41.5% 43.0% 43.9% 37.2%
End of period book value per common share
 $29.85 $29.07 $28.13 $27.88 $27.92
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 $30.96 $29.82 $29.31 $28.48 $28.02
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
 1,100 1,099 1,100 1,106 1,106

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
 $18,478 378 2.05% 2.05% $23,763 311 1.31% 1.31%
FRB Stock
 367 23 6.00% 6.00% 373 23 6.00% 6.00%
Tax Free securities
 84,427 2,387 2.83% 3.58% 87,396 2,361 2.70% 3.89%
Loans
 143,869 7,732 5.37% 5.37% 131,126 6,446 4.92% 4.92%
Total Interest Earning Assets
 247,141 10,520 4.26% 4.51% 242,658 9,141 3.77% 4.19%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
 4,411 4,404
Other assets
 4,427 4,539
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,636) (2,211)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
 7,202 6,732
Total Assets
 $254,343 $249,390
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
 115,271 797 0.69% 0.69% 114,315 396 0.35% 0.35%
Certificates and other time deposits
 24,536 311 1.27% 1.27% 28,108 259 0.92% 0.92%
Other borrowings
 390 10 2.56% 2.56% 79 1 0.25% 0.25%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 140,197 1,118 0.80% 0.80% 142,502 656 0.46% 0.46%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
 81,783 75,434
Other liabilities
 699 772
Shareholders' Equity
 31,664 30,682
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
 $254,343 $249,390
Net Interest Income and Spread
 9,402 3.46% 3.71% 8,485 3.31% 3.73%
Net Interest Margin
 3.50% 4.06% 3.50% 3.93%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
December 31
2018
%
2017
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
 $87,537 56.77% $80,226 57.38%
Real estate:
Commercial
 24,413 15.83% 18,672 13.35%
Residential
 19,147 12.42% 24,335 17.40%
Construction and development
 22,034 14.29% 15,885 11.36%
Consumer
 1,054 0.68% 700 0.50%
Total loans (gross)
 154,185 100.00% 139,818 100.00%
Unearned discounts
 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
Total loans (net)
 $154,185 100.00% $139,818 100.00%

December 31
December 31
2018
2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
 $34,051 $30,993
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
 $35,722 $32,593
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
 $171,326 $158,248
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 19.88% 19.59%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 20.85% 20.60%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
 13.35% 11.71%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
 20 17
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
 $67.00 $60.30
Low
 $59.05 $57.25
Close
 $65.50 $59.83

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/533779/CORRECTION-Trinity-Bank-Reports-4Q-and-FYE-2018-Results


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE