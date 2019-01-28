Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) ("Benchmark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of a well-respected agriculture industry leader Mr. Hua Zhang PhD to the Benchmark team as Vice President of Production. Mr. Zhang will provide operational expertise overseeing overall production strategies and planning as the Company continues to expand and ensure the highest quality cannabis products are produced at its Peachland Cannabis Complex and the Pitt Meadows Greenhouse Operations.

"The addition of Hua further strengthens our team and we look forward to working with this well-known industry leader,' said William Ying CEO, Benchmark Botanics. "Professionalism and quality are central to bringing the best products to market, we welcome his expertise as we continue to grow our business around the country and into international markets."

Mr. Zhang has a long and extensive history of agricultural growing and production experience. Most recently he was Head Grower and Director of Production for Hortalizas Argaman in Jalisco Mexico where he oversaw the 135-acre farm including cucumber and tomato greenhouse production. Prior to Hortalizas Agraman, Mr. Zhang worked in Canada for 18 years which included being the Head Grower for Amoco Farms and Enns Plant Farms. He managed year-round production planning, climate and irrigation controls, labour budgeting, developing and implementing IPM strategy, personnel training and development. In 1997, he graduated with a PhD in Horticulture from Kansas State University.

Mr. Hua Zhang stated, "I'm excited about working with Benchmark Botanics and leading the Company's production in this growing and vibrant industry. Growing is my passion and I am particularly enthralled with the cannabis industry. I'm looking forward to this opportunity to make Benchmark Botanics a world leader in the cannabis industry."

The addition of Mr. Zhang is the latest example of Benchmark Botanics' strategy for building and working with the best talent in the industry. Coupled with our licensed production facilities, a rapidly expanding international medical cannabis business, and growing medical cannabis research, the Company is uniquely positioned to realize the opportunity presented by the advancement of cannabis legislation in Canada and increasingly around the world.

Benchmark on January 24, 2019 granted 450,000 stock options to Mr. Zhang and 600,000 stock options to Hon. James Moore, Benchmark's board of director announced in a news release on January 9, 2019. These options are exercisable at C$0.45 per share expiring in 5 years and vesting over a 2-year period in accordance with the terms of Benchmark's Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval.

About Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer focused on a three-way vertical business model targeting the medical, pharmaceutical, and recreational markets in Canada and the EU. The Company's business plan also includes a strategy to become a Canadian licensed producer to pioneer selling medical cannabis and hemp in China and throughout Asia.

Benchmark Botanics is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint.

Benchmark Botanics' 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations (formerly ACMPR). The Company is producing at its indoor Peachland Cannabis Complex and is in the design stage for a Phase II expansion of an additional 50,000 square foot facility there. Along with cultivation and production, the company's Peachland BC facility also provides propagation, cultivation, cloning, storage, research and development, genetics and is progressing towards CBD oil extraction and an EU-GMP certification.

As part of its expansion strategy the company is building its second facility, a 4-acre Pitt Meadows Greenhouse Operations in BC.

The Company has established several European Union partnerships including the rights to "The Bulldog" trademark in Canada.The Bulldog trademark has a long-established successful history as one of the most well-known cannabis cafe brands in Amsterdam and around the world. Benchmark Botanics has also entered into an agreement with Barcelona, Spain-based Green BCN Corp. ("BBG Projects") for the development and production of new strains of cannabis plant and their propagating material for future sale and distribution. Benchmark Botanics has also established German commercial partnership to potentially export the Company's products into the EU markets.

