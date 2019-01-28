Jean-Yves Charlier, who was appointed to the Digicel Group board in September of last year, was today announced as Group Chief Executive Officer of the communications and entertainment provider, with immediate effect. Mr. Charlier's appointment comes one month after the untimely passing of Digicel Group Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Matuschka von Greiffenclau.

A recognised leader in the global telecoms industry, from 2015 to 2018, Jean-Yves Charlier served as Chief Executive Officer of VEON and prior to that, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive of SFR.

Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Yves, said; "I am delighted to be leading a strong set of communication and entertainment operations serving 14 million customers across 31 markets and to be continuing to work closely with the Board and its Chairman, Denis O'Brien. Over the past few years, Digicel has continued to innovate and make significant investments in new internet and media services across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific, making an indelible impact, and I am happy to be taking the business forward on these strong foundations."

In congratulating Jean-Yves on his appointment, Digicel Group Chairman and founder, Denis O'Brien, commented; "Jean-Yves' exceptional capacity to support continuing growth was reflected in his appointment as Executive Director some months ago, deepening our executive team and facilitating this succession process. As we continue to build Digicel for the future with the power of digital firmly at the core of our ambitions, Jean-Yves is the natural leader for our business. His impressive track record leading some of the industry's major providers coupled with his vision and pragmatism make him the ideal choice for the next stage of our journey."

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 17 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide.

Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

