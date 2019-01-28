Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: Ethan Allen Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ethan Allen Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, January 28, 2019 -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of Thursday, April 11, 2019, and will be paid on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased to continue our payment of this regular quarterly cash dividend due to the continued strengthening of our financial position."

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com (mailto:IR@ethanallen.com)





