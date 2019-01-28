SMSEagle Launches 4G SMS Gateway Compatible with All Major 4G Networks Worldwide

POZNAN, Poland, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSEagle, a leading provider of hardware SMS gateways, today announced a new suite of hardware, the NXS-9700-4G and the NXS 9750-4G which provide compatibility with almost any 4G/3G network in the world.

The new 4G series of SMSEagle NXS-97xx devices meets the requirements of a transition from 3G to 4G that happens in advanced telecom markets. It answers upcoming 3G network shutdowns in Australia and the U.S. in the following years, and what is more, can also provide access to LTE-only operators like Verizon and Sprint in the U.S.

NXS-97xx-4G is EU-originated product, for automatic sending & receiving of SMS messages. SMS messages are sent directly to the 4G network. This shortens the critical path in comparison to online SMS services, allows connectivity even during an Internet failure and provides confidentiality and privacy of information. Depending on the version, it can be equipped with one or two internal 4G modems with 3G-fallback.

NXS-97xx-4G comes standard with several features that support a flexible, reliable environment for IT professionals:

intuitive GUI for easy configuration

over 30 plugins for Network Monitoring Systems (it is a must-have tool for any datacenter administrator)

API allows software developers to seamlessly integrate SMS capability into their external systems

unique Email To SMS feature, allowing to convert email messages into SMS texts

advanced self-monitoring mechanisms that control work of internal 4G modems

and many other functions making it one of the most advanced hardware SMS gateway product

"Our new products are equipped with all the strength and performance efficiency to support everyday operations," SMSEagle Product Manager Radoslaw Janowski said. "Their extensive network compatibility and modem flexibility establishes the NXS-9700/NXS-9750 as the go-to hardware SMS gateway solution for IT professionals, worldwide."

About SMSEagle

SMSEagle is a leading brand of SMS gateway hardware worldwide. The product allows you to send SMS alerts coming from network monitoring systems, SMS tokens from authentication systems, convert email to SMS messages, send and receive SMS texts using API. The gateway is designed for professionals who rely on reliability and easy integration with existing IT systems.

For more information, visit https://www.smseagle.eu/