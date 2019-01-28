Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: ETHAN ALLEN REPORTS FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

DANBURY, CT - January 28, 2019 - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ETH) today reported operating results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018. Please refer to the accompanying financial statements and reconciliation to non-GAAP measures discussed below.

Fiscal 2019 second quarter compared to fiscal 2018 second quarter:

Consolidated net sales of $197.2 million compared to $198.5 million. Retail net sales of $158.5 million compared to $153.0 million. Wholesale net sales of $107.7 million compared to $118.0 million.

GAAP operating margin of 8.2% compared to 8.8% and adjusted operating margin of 8.3% compared to 8.7%.

Tax rate of 25.1% compared to 16.0% in quarter ended December 31, 2018.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45 compared to $0.54 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46 compared to $0.53.

Paid $5.1 million in cash dividends.

Announced special dividend of $1.00 which was paid on January 24, 2019.

"Our unique vertically integrated structure provides us an opportunity to differentiate and grow both sales and profits. We continue to strengthen the enterprise with many initiatives including: introduction of new products to expand reach; an integrated marketing campaign utilizing both digital and print mediums; repositioning of our retail network with 200 design centers in North America and 100 internationally; continuous improvements to our manufacturing and logistics; and operating our enterprise in a socially responsible manner," said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President, and CEO.

Mr. Kathwari continued, "During the six months ending December 31, 2018, sales increased 1.4% despite challenging macroeconomic conditions related to international trade, stock market fluctuations and the government shutdown. The increase in retail sales resulted in profitability for retail for the second quarter and first six months. Wholesale segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by reduced international sales and extraordinary sales discounts in order to win bids on GSA State Department orders while another bidder was liquidating inventory during their bankruptcy."

"We are positioned well in both our wholesale and retail divisions with strengthened and relevant product offerings, strong marketing initiatives, 1,500 in-house entrepreneurial interior design associates and continuous improvement to manufacturing and logistics. In January 2019, we have seen improved traffic trends in our design centers and a positive outlook by our clients. We remain cautiously optimistic," Mr. Kathwari concluded.

FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Consolidated

Net sales were $197.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $198.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 0.7%.

Gross profit was $108.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $107.8 million in the comparable prior year period. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 55.2% compared to 54.3%. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated sales was 80.4% for the quarter compared to 77.1% in the prior year quarter, increasing our consolidated gross margin primarily due to this increased retail sales mix.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were $92.7 million or 47.0% of sales compared to $90.3 million or 45.5% of sales in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted operating expenses were $92.4 million or 46.9% of sales compared to $90.6 million or 45.6% of sales. The 2.1% increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily due to wholesale distribution cost increases and increased variable costs at retail, partly offset by a decrease in advertising. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $16.1 million or 8.2% of sales compared to $17.5 million or 8.8% of sales in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $16.4 million or 8.3% of sales compared to $17.2 million or 8.7% of sales in the comparable prior year period. The primary causes for the 8.0% decrease in operating income were the decreased wholesale sales partly offset by retail sales increases, and increased variable costs of logistics partly associated with increased sales. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Income taxes were $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $2.8 million in the comparable prior year period. The effective rate this quarter was 25.1% compared to 16.0%. The effective tax rate for the prior year quarter was lower due to the benefit from the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of tax rate changes due to the 2017 tax act.

Net income was $12.2 million or $0.45 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $14.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted net income was $12.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $14.6 million or $0.53 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Retail Segment

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were $158.5 million compared to $153.0 million in the prior year comparable period, an increase of 3.6% compared to the prior year. Comparative net sales were $155.1 million compared to $151.0 million in the prior year period. Increased domestic sales were partly offset by decreased sales in Canada.

Total written orders for the retail division for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were down 3.4% compared to the same prior year period, and comparable Design Center written orders were down 4.2% over the same period. Orders decreased in the both the U.S. and Canada.

Operating income was $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an improvement of $3.9 million from a loss of $0.6 million over the same prior year period, driven by increased sales in the current year period.

Wholesale Segment

Net sales of $107.7 million compared to $118.0 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8.7%. During the previous year wholesale segment sales were at elevated levels as the shipping delays and high backlogs from the first quarter were mostly caught up in the second quarter. This year the wholesale segment backlog levels in the first quarter were at normal levels as our manufacturing is running more efficiently this year with no shipping delays. Lower international sales, especially to China, partly offset by increased contract sales, also contributed to the sales decrease.

Operating income of $8.8 million compared to $15.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was largely due to the decrease in current period sales.

FISCAL 2019 YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Consolidated

Net sales were $384.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $379.8 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 1.4%. Retail net sales increased 3.1% and wholesale net sales decreased 1.7%.

Gross profit was $210.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $208.1 million in the comparable prior year period. Consolidated gross margin for the period was 54.6% compared to 54.8%. Our consolidated gross margin decreased primarily due to lower sales volume at wholesale. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated sales was 78.9% for the period compared to 77.6% in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2018 were $182.4 million or 47.4% of sales compared to $179.0 million or 47.1% of sales in the comparable prior year period. The 1.9% increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in logistics costs.

Operating income for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $27.9 million or 7.3% of sales compared to $29.1 million or 7.7% of sales in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted operating income for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $28.2 million or 7.3% of sales compared to $29.6 million or 7.8% of sales in the comparable prior year period. The primary causes for the 4.7% decrease in operating income were the reduced sales in wholesale and increased variable costs of freight distribution and warehouse costs, partly offset by increased domestic retail sales. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Income taxes were $7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and $6.8 million in the comparable prior year period. The effective rate this year was 25.0% compared to 23.5%. The prior year rate included a benefit from the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of tax rate changes due to the 2017 tax act.

Net income was $21.0 million or $0.78 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and $22.3 million or $0.80 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted net income was $21.3 million or $0.79 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and $22.7 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of $1.3 million related to capital leases decreased $0.3 million from June 30, 2018.

Total cash and cash equivalents of $38.8 million increased $16.4 million from June 30, 2018, paying out $10.1 million in dividends.

Inventories of $159.2 million decreased by $3.8 million from June 30, 2018.

Capital expenditures were $5.0 million fiscal year to date at both December 31, 2018 and 2017. Expenditures were primarily at retail design centers.

Dividends During the year to date period ended December 31, 2018, we paid $10.1 million of dividends, maintaining our $0.19 quarterly dividend rate with the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In this press release we have included financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin", "adjusted net income", "adjusted earnings per share", and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (collectively "non-GAAP financial measures"). We compute these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the GAAP measures to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and the tax effect of these adjustments. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures, including similarly titled measures, used by other companies. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is also provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and any related webcasts, conference calls and other related discussions should also be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events based on information currently available to us relating to our future results. Such forward-looking statements are identified in this press release and any related webcasts, conference calls and other related discussions or documents incorporated herein by reference by use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "target", "outlook", "forecast", "guidance", and similar expressions and the negatives of such forward-looking words. These forward-looking statements are subject to management decisions and various assumptions about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: competition from overseas manufacturers and domestic retailers; our anticipating or responding to changes in consumer tastes and trends in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand, marketing and advertising efforts and pricing strategies; changes in global and local economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer demand and spending, our manufacturing operations or sources of merchandise and international operations; changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise; an economic downturn; potentially negative or unexpected tax consequences of changes to fiscal and tax policies; our limited number of manufacturing and logistics sites; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials; environmental, health and safety requirements; product safety concerns; disruptions to our technology infrastructure (including cyber-attacks); increasing labor costs, competitive labor markets and our continued ability to retain high-quality personnel and risks of work stoppages; loss of key personnel; our ability to obtain sufficient external funding to finance our operations and growth; access to consumer credit; the effect of operating losses on our ability to pay cash dividends; additional impairment charges that could reduce our profitability; our ability to locate new design center sites and/or negotiate favorable lease terms for additional design centers or for the expansion of existing design centers; results of operations for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for a full year; possible failure to protect our intellectual property; and those matters discussed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, and elsewhere in this press release and our SEC filings. Accordingly, actual circumstances and results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Selected Financial Information Unaudited (in millions) Selected Consolidated Financial Data: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net sales $197.2 $198.5 $384.9 $379.8 Gross margin 55.2% 54.3% 54.6% 54.8% Operating margin 8.2% 8.8% 7.3% 7.7% Adjusted operating margin * 8.3% 8.7% 7.3% 7.8% Net income $12.2 $14.9 $21.0 $22.3 Adjusted net income * $12.4 $14.6 $21.3 $22.7 Operating cash flow $7.0 ($3.5) $31.5 $14.2 Capital expenditures $2.2 $2.3 $5.0 $5.0 Company stock repurchases (trade date) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 EBITDA $21.1 $22.6 $37.9 $39.1 EBITDA as % of net sales 10.7% 11.4% 9.8% 10.3% Adjusted EBITDA * $21.4 $22.3 $38.2 $39.7 Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales * 10.9% 11.2% 9.9% 10.5% Selected Financial Data by Business Segment: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Retail 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net sales $158.5 $153.0 $303.7 $294.6 Operating margin 2.1% -0.4% 0.6% -1.2% Adjusted operating margin * 2.2% -0.4% 0.7% -1.2% Wholesale Net sales $107.7 $118.0 $225.7 $229.6 Operating margin 8.2% 13.2% 10.2% 12.6% Adjusted operating margin * 8.3% 12.9% 10.3% 12.9% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net sales $197,152 $198,481 $384,937 $379,783 Cost of sales 88,292 90,690 174,627 171,669 Gross profit 108,860 107,791 210,310 208,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses 92,732 90,253 182,383 179,027 Operating income 16,128 17,538 27,927 29,087 Interest and other income 233 183 259 239 Interest expense 81 33 134 218 Income before income taxes 16,280 17,688 28,052 29,108 Income tax expense 4,090 2,826 7,022 6,831 Net income $12,190 $14,862 $21,030 $22,277 Basic earnings per common share: Net income per basic share $0.46 $0.54 $0.79 $0.81 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 26,574 27,472 26,556 27,466 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $0.45 $0.54 $0.78 $0.80 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,923 27,728 26,932 27,742 Comprehensive income: Net income $12,190 $14,862 $21,030 $22,277 Other comprehensive income Currency translation adjustment (1,195) (1,392) 52 (1,522) Other (19) (18) (45) (32) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (1,214) (1,410) 7 (1,554) Comprehensive income $10,976 $13,452 $21,037 $20,723

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands) December 31, June 30, Assets 2018 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $38,763 $22,363 Accounts receivable, net 9,234 12,364 Inventories 159,174 163,012 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 15,925 16,686 Total current assets 223,096 214,425 Property, plant and equipment, net 262,972 267,903 Intangible assets, net 45,128 45,128 Other assets 3,295 2,977 Total Assets $534,491 $530,433 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt 538 584 Customer deposits 54,242 61,248 Accounts payable 16,407 18,768 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 69,049 40,660 Total current liabilities 140,236 121,260 Long-term debt 796 1,096 Other long-term liabilities 23,794 24,207 Total liabilities 164,826 146,563 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 490 490 Additional paid-in-capital 378,558 376,950 Less: Treasury stock -656,551 -656,551 Retained earnings 653,193 669,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income -6,119 -6,171 Total Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders' equity 369,571 383,731 Noncontrolling interests 94 139 Total shareholders' equity 369,665 383,870 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $534,491 $530,433

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Design Center Activity Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Unaudited Company Independent Owned Total Balance at beginning of period 153 147 300 Additions (includes Relocations) (1) 7 1 8 Closings (includes Relocations) (1) 0 (3) (3) Transfers (1) 1 0 Balance at end of period 159 146 305 United States 42 140 182 International 117 6 123 (1) Relocations in additions & closing 0 1 1

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. GAAP Reconciliation Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income / Earnings Per Share Net income $12,190 $14,862 $21,030 $22,277 Adjustments net of related tax effects * 224 -217 224 418 Normalized income tax effects * 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net income $12,414 $14,645 $21,254 $22,695 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,923 27,728 26,932 27,742 Earnings per diluted share $0.45 $0.54 $0.78 $0.80 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.46 $0.53 $0.79 $0.82 Consolidated Operating Income / Operating Margin Operating income $16,128 $17,538 $27,927 $29,087 Add: adjustments * 297 -312 297 535 Adjusted operating income * $16,425 $17,226 $28,224 $29,622 Net sales $197,152 $198,481 $384,937 $379,783 Operating margin 8.2% 8.8% 7.3% 7.7% Adjusted operating margin * 8.3% 8.7% 7.3% 7.8% Wholesale Operating Income / Operating Margin Wholesale operating income $8,821 $15,568 $23,136 $29,030 Add: adjustments * 74 -312 74 535 Adjusted wholesale operating income * $8,895 $15,256 $23,210 $29,565 Wholesale net sales $107,658 $117,965 $225,730 $229,552 Wholesale operating margin 8.2% 13.2% 10.2% 12.6% Adjusted wholesale operating margin * 8.3% 12.9% 10.3% 12.9% Retail Operating Income / Operating Margin Retail operating income $3,311 -$635 $1,752 -$3,408 Add: adjustments * 223 0 223 0 Adjusted retail operating income * $3,534 -$635 $1,975 -$3,408 Retail net sales $158,508 $152,991 $303,722 $294,566 Retail operating margin 2.1% -0.4% 0.6% -1.2% Adjusted retail operating margin * 2.2% -0.4% 0.7% -1.2%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. GAAP Reconciliation Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EBITDA Net income $12,190 $14,862 $21,030 $22,277 Add: interest expense, net -58 -44 -76 -18 income tax expense 4,090 2,826 7,022 6,831 depreciation and amortization 4,925 4,954 9,925 10,040 EBITDA $21,147 $22,598 $37,901 $39,130 Net sales $197,152 $198,481 $384,937 $379,783 EBITDA as % of net sales 10.7% 11.4% 9.8% 10.3% EBITDA $21,147 $22,598 $37,901 $39,130 Add: adjustments * 297 -312 297 602 Adjusted EBITDA $21,444 $22,286 $38,198 $39,732 Net sales $197,152 $198,481 $384,937 $379,783 Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales 10.9% 11.2% 9.9% 10.5% * Adjustments consist of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments net of related income tax effects: Organizational changes and other exit costs 138 -312 138 535 Retail asset purchase costs 159 0 159 0 Adjustments to operating income 297 -312 297 535 Early debt extinguishment 0 0 0 67 Adjustments to EBITDA 297 -312 297 602 Related tax effects -73 95 -73 -184 Adjustments net of related income tax effects $224 -$217 $224 $418 Related tax effects are calculated using a normalized tax rate of 24.5% in the current fiscal year and 36.5% in the prior fiscal year





