Web Industries, a precision formatter of advanced materials including high performance composites used in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets, announced today that Web Industries International Holdings has acquired 100% of the shares of France-based Omega Systèmes Atlantique and Omega Systèmes Aquitaine. These companies specialize in the formatting of advanced materials for aerospace, defense and industrial applications at production sites in Nantes and Bordeaux.

Omega's formatting technologies, including precision slitting, waterjet cutting, and 5 axis machining, along with ply cutting and kitting, complement Web's industry leading formatting services. The Omega acquisition is part of Web's global strategy to provide services and engineering to support aerospace customers' demand for formatting and materials management services.

"The acquisition of Omega Systèmes is a textbook strategic fit, bringing together the premier U.S. and EU formatters of advanced materials for aerospace," said Web Industries' Chief Executive Officer Mark Pihl. "Customers in Europe will soon have access to Web Industries' technology, systems and scale to support large commercial programs and Web will have local production facilities to meet the demand of Europe's largest aerospace manufacturers and suppliers. At the same time, many of Omega's unique capabilities will benefit customers in the North American market."

Pihl adds, "Omega Systèmes is a strong partner for Web Industries in terms of cultural fit, complementary product and market segment offerings, focus on R&D and geographical reach. We have much in common with Omega Systèmes and are convinced that we can strengthen each other. We are looking forward to growing Omega Systèmes together with Web Industries."

Jean-Louis Bretin, founder and CEO of Omega, underscores the benefits that the acquisition brings to the business he founded, as well as to Web Industries. "The aerospace industry is entering a new growth phase, which requires large investments for continued sustainable growth," he says. "With Web Industries, we have found the right partner to expand and scale Omega's leading role in advanced composites."

Jean-Louis Bretin will continue to lead Omega and report to Kevin Young, Web Industries' Vice President of Corporate Development.

According to Young, retaining Bretin is critical to Web's success in Europe. "Jean-Louis Bretin has shown repeatedly that he understands the market and knows when to adjust his strategy," he says. "His leadership capabilities, vision, strong customer relationships and knowledge of the aerospace industry will help drive Web's growth across the continent."

Transfer of ownership of both companies is effective January 25, 2019.

A 100% employee-owned company, Web Industries, Inc., is one of the largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and outsource manufacturing. We help customers in the Aerospace, Medical, Personal Home Care, and Industrial markets bridge their capability gaps and accelerate their go-to-market success by leveraging close, trust-based relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their needs. From project inception through commercialization, Web offers creative problem-solving backed by deep technical and operational expertise. www.webindustries.com

For over 30 years, OMEGA Systèmes has specialized in the cutting of flexible and semi-rigid materials; first for the textile industry, then notably for the automobile and aeronautic industries. Family-run and independent, the company is a recognized partner in its line of business; their expertise and "advisory" approach are particularly appreciated by their customers. Today OMEGA Systèmes is a partner recognized by major contractors, leading equipment manufacturers, numerous small- and medium-sized companies and administrations as regards to all upstream production phases. http://www.omega-systemes.com/

