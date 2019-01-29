

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said that it agreed to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corporation for about $1.14 billion in cash.



The Anatomical Pathology business is a provider of microscope slides, instruments and consumables. It has approximately 1,200 employees at locations in the U.S., Europe and China. The business generates approximately $350 million in annual revenue and is part of Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics Segment.



Thermo Fisher anticipates closing the transaction in the second quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.



Thermo Fisher expects the net dilution to 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $0.10, which will be incorporated into its 2019 financial guidance that will be provided on the January 30, 2019.



